Courtesy of Taraji P. Henson, Seven Daughters Entrepreneurship by Janee Bolden Taraji P. Henson Toasts Up To Expanding ‘Seven Daughters’ Spirit Brand The actress and entrepreneur talks expanding Seven Daughters wine and the lessons she’s learned in business.







Written By Janeé Bolden

Taraji P. Henson is raising a glass to another milestone in her entrepreneurial journey.

The Academy Award-nominated actress has teamed up with Terlato Wine Group to introduce Seven Daughters Sparkling Brut, the third offering in the wine brand’s portfolio since its relaunch in 2024. The new sparkling wine joins the brand’s popular Moscato and Red Blend, expanding the options available to consumers just in time for the holiday season.

For Henson, who serves as a strategic advisor and creative collaborator for Seven Daughters, the addition is about more than expanding the product line. She’s hoping to encourage consumers to expand their palates as well.

“If you’re growing a wine base, people that are new to wine, we want to elevate their palate a little bit,” Henson told BLACK ENTERPRISE in an exclusive interview. “We launched with the sweeter, you know, easier for the palate and new wine drinkers, and now it’s time to elevate.”

The new Sparkling Brut, which retails for $15.99, is made from a blend of Glera, Chardonnay, and Pinot Noir grapes sourced from the Veneto region of northern Italy. The wine features notes of green apple, pear, and citrus, with a crisp, dry finish.

The launch follows a period of significant growth for Seven Daughters. According to Terlato Wine Group, the brand’s Moscato is currently the fastest-growing Moscato priced above $10 in sales, based on Nielsen data, and the top-selling Moscato in U.S. restaurants and other on-premise establishments, according to Somm.ai.

Henson has a less complicated explanation for the Moscato’s success.

“I mean, literally, it’s good. I think it’s just really good,” she said.

While celebrity partnerships in the wine and spirits industry are nothing new, Henson says she was drawn to Seven Daughters because of her genuine appreciation for wine and an opportunity to introduce more people to it.

“I just like wine. I’ve always liked wine,” she said. “For me, it wasn’t about another celebrity with an alcohol or spirit. With me, the intention was to grow a wine community.”

Rather than presenting herself as an authority, Henson wants consumers to feel comfortable learning alongside her.

“I’m not a sommelier, I don’t pretend to be one,” she said. “They’re learning about wine in real time with me as we grow and launch new grapes and new bottles.”

Her involvement with Seven Daughters extends beyond promoting the wines. Henson has been actively involved in product development, and the bottles feature illustrated details that reflect her personality, including her beloved bulldogs, a purse, and theatrical masks that pay homage to her Broadway role in August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone.

The partnership is one of several business ventures Henson has pursued outside of acting, but she insists that her approach to entrepreneurship has never been about simply capitalizing on her celebrity.

“There’s always a reason; it’s always grounded in a truth or a reason, a passion,” she said.

Henson believes consumers can recognize when a celebrity-backed business lacks authenticity.

“Consumers are smart; they know a money grab when they see one,” she said. “Just because you’re a celebrity, just because you put your name on something doesn’t mean it’s gonna sell. We’ve seen lots of celebrities’ business ventures tank.”

Her TPH haircare brand is one example of a business born out of personal necessity. Henson launched the line after recognizing a lack of products and education focused on scalp health.

“I started TPH as a necessity for me, out of something that I didn’t see in the industry that I needed,” she explained. “No one was talking about scalp care.”

Henson, who recently took full ownership of TPH, says one of the most important lessons she’s learned as an entrepreneur is the value of choosing the right partners.

“It is very important who you do business with,” she said.

Her advice to aspiring entrepreneurs is to expect challenges rather than allowing them to become discouraging.

“Starting businesses, expect hardships. Expect it,” she said. “That way you’re never surprised.”

She believes that accepting setbacks as part of the process makes it easier to keep moving forward.

“Fall down and get back up, because you’re the only person in your way,” Henson said. “I don’t care how hard it looks, you’re the only person that can stop you from making whatever that dream is come true.”

Henson’s commitment to creating opportunities extends beyond her business ventures. Through the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, which she established in honor of her late father, she continues advocating for greater access to mental health services in Black communities.

Henson expressed concern about the impact of funding cuts on organizations already struggling to meet the demand for mental health services.

“All the mental health nonprofits are feeling it. Some have had to shut down,” she said. “Thank God we haven’t.”

As Henson continues expanding her business interests, she’s also preparing for the release of her upcoming Netflix film Give Me Some Sugah, which tells the true story of Chicago baker Lenore Lindsey and her pursuit of a long-deferred entrepreneurial dream. The film is scheduled to premiere Dec. 16.

Asked how her definition of success has changed over the course of her career, Henson pointed to her ability to create opportunities for others.

“What success means for me is — my name alone being able to greenlight projects, or me being able to produce and not be in a project,” she said. “I’m in a position where I can hire people and give people jobs. That feels really good.”

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