photo credit: Photo credit: Courtesy of Revolt Entrepreneurship by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Target Backs HBCU Entrepreneurs With $500K In New Season Of Revolt’s ‘Bet On Black’ Unlike previous seasons, every participating founder will receive a share of the $500,000 growth fund.







Target committed $500,000 to support Black student entrepreneurs, as REVOLT’s business competition series “Bet on Black” returns for its sixth season, providing aspiring founders with funding, mentorship, and opportunities to expand their businesses while retaining full ownership, according to a recent announcement.

The new season, which premiered Oct. 19, is hosted by actress and entrepreneur Marsai Martin and executive produced by Kenya Barris, reuniting the two for the first time since ABC’s hit sitcom “black-ish.”

Unlike previous seasons, which featured entrepreneurs competing for a single grand prize, every participating founder will receive a share of the $500,000 growth fund and hands-on business mentorship.

This season exclusively features students from historically Black colleges and universities, including Howard University, Morehouse College, Spelman College, Clark Atlanta University, Grambling State University, and Fayetteville State University.

Participants will receive guidance from industry leaders, including Ryan Wilson, co-founder of The Gathering Spot; fashion designer Brandon Blackwood; venture capitalist Jewel Burks Solomon; financial expert Ashley M. Fox; and podcast host Reginae Carter. Mentorship will focus on entrepreneurship, investing, branding, taxes, and financial management.

“Black entrepreneurs don’t have a shortage of talent, ideas, or ambition. They have a shortage of capital,” Revolt CEO Detavio Samuels said in a statement.

“Every founder gets funded, they get access to people who can help them scale, and they keep 100% of their equity,” Samuels added.

Target has supported “Bet on Black” since its inception, helping direct nearly $3 million toward Black founders and Black-owned businesses over six seasons, according to Revolt.

The latest installment also marks Barris’ first project with Revolt since being named vice chair of REVOLT Labs.

Filmed in Atlanta, including at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs, the production employed a workforce that was approximately 90% Black.

New episodes air Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on REVOLT, with streaming available Tuesdays at 11 a.m. EST on REVOLT.tv and YouTube.

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