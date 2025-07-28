Philadelphia Renames Street After Soul Balladeer Teddy Pendergrass

A “Love TKO” took place in Pennsylvania over the weekend when the city of Philadelphia renamed a street for legendary soul balladeer, City of Brotherly Love native Teddy Pendergrass.

Pendergrass, who died of respiratory failure in 2010 at the age of 59, has been memorialized on the 400 block of South Broad Street.

Now it’s Teddy Pendergrass Way. The unveiling was July 26.

For so many decades – our City brought that incomparable “Sound of Philadelphia” to so many – and blessed us with a deep and rich musical tradition. Teddy Pendergrass was an essential part of that Philly Sound – his voice warmed your heart on Summer nights, listening to Teddy… pic.twitter.com/wVcPgAtjCc — Mayor Cherelle L. Parker (@PhillyMayor) July 28, 2025

“Philadelphia meant everything to Teddy Pendergrass. He was born and raised in Philadelphia and passed on in Philadelphia, so Philadelphia was his heart and soul,” said the singer’s widow, Joan, told The Philly Voice.

The location sits along the Avenue of the Arts, which is close to the former home of Philadelphia International Records.

Pendergrass recorded for the label, first as the lead singer for the group, Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes, then as a solo artist after leaving the group over a money dispute. He went on to sell several platinum albums as he emerged as the nation’s premier soul singer from the mid-1970s until the late 1980s.

His family gathered for the ceremony at the intersection of Broad and Pine.

“It’s been so many years just thinking about dad and what he meant to the city of Philadelphia,” said Teddy Pendergrass Jr., one of the singer’s three children.

A biopic is planned, which was originally going to feature R&B singer Tyrese Gibson. Tyrese sued Joan Pendergrass over the film rights, but decided to drop the lawsuit last year.

