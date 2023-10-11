Tennis Star Coco Gauff Continues Earning Streak Despite China Open Loss

Coco Gauff’s exceptional display on the tennis court mirrors her impressive earnings, solidifying her position as one of the top earners in women’s tennis, at the age of 19.

Although Gauff’s 16-match winning streak, that began last August in Cincinnati, came to an end in her match against Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek on Oct. 7, Gauff still raked in a large lump sum of money at the 2023 China Open. According to Billionaires Africa, the tennis star reportedly earned $781,100 from the hard work she put in at the event in Beijing. Included in this total is an additional $108,400 Gauff won from a doubles match she competed in earlier in the tournament.

These earnings are added to her previously accumulated winnings from the U.S. Open. As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Gauff’s Grand Slam title earned her $3 million, leading to an overall total of $5.5 million in winnings for the season. Not only did she secure the bag, she was also the youngest woman to earn a Grand Slam title since Serena Williams’ win in 1999, according to Billionaires Africa.

According to ESPN, Gauff is currently ranked number 3 in the world for female tennis players. Occupying the first and second place are Belarusian pro Aryna Sabalenka, 25, and 21-year-old Iga Swiatek respectively. Sabalenka’s total career earnings are $11,107,463.

Gauff’s journey in the professional tennis world began in 2018. At the time, she was only 14 years old when she made her debut at the USTA Pro Circuit event in Osprey, FL, according to the Unites States Tennis Association. Since then, she has made her way up the rankings through her strong worth ethic and perseverance. Now, she stands as one of the greatest contenders in the tennis world. Overall, this year has had a significant impact on Gauff’s financial earnings. According to Billionaires Africa, 2023 alone has led to Gauff accumulating $5,557,372 from all of the competitions she has participated in.

