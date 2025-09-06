Celebrity News by Jameelah Mullen Teyana Taylor Partners With Chime For ‘Ball On A Budget’ Relaunch Celebrities prove you don’t need to break the bank to create a standout fashion moment.







Multi-hyphenate star Teyana Taylor showcases her iconic fashion sense in the latest episode of “Ball on a Budget,” a web series by Chime where celebrities challenge themselves to create stylish outfits on a limited budget. The newest installment, in collaboration with Complex, features the 34-year-old fashion icon who kicks off the campaign by discussing her personal style.

“ I don’t think you have to have money to have style, I think your style is who you are and what you put on,” The Stomp The Yard star told Complex’s Ashley Nicole Moss.

Last month, the star released her fourth studio album, “Escape Room,” accompanied by visuals showcasing Taylor’s signature style, which fans have come to love, such as a bridal gown with ornate floral details and a long sheer veil.

Future episodes of “Ball on a Budget” will feature a lineup of stars, including conversations with athletes Sauce Gardner and Hailey Van Lith, celebrity jeweler Greg Yuna, and actor-rapper Joey Bada$$, among others. Each episode will challenge the stars to create a standout look for $300 or less.

The “Ball on a Budget” campaign, targeting Gen Z and Millennial audiences, highlights personal style while promoting smart financial habits. The series uses bold visuals and engaging conversations to explore both self-expression and financial literacy. Launched in 2023, the campaign aims to demonstrate that personal style is achievable for everyone.

The original series was a partnership with the NBA and featured star players like Tim Hardaway Jr., Karl-Anthony Towns, and Jalen Green.

“Our members and broader brand audience are interested in basketball, and we wanted to highlight the natural intersection of fashion within basketball culture with Ball On A Budget,” Karen explains. “With this activation, we can lean into the reach and notoriety of fashion-forward athletes while showing that they can look great without breaking the bank—and encouraging our members to do the same,” said Karen Uyenco, Chime’s senior social media strategist.

