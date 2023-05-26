Teyana Taylor Returning to The Stage For Inaugural Harlem Festival of Culture, Wyclef Jean, Coco Jones, And More to Perform

One year after Teyana Taylor’s farewell tour, the Harlem native will return to the stage for the inaugural Harlem Festival of Culture .

The last weekend of July, Teyana will serve as a hometown hero alongside Cam’ron, Doug E. Fresh, and MA$E who are Harlem natives set to perform for their city’s first-ever music festival. Joining the Harlemites are Grammy award-winning musician Wyclef Jean, rising star Coco Jones, Adam Blackstone, Bell Biv DeVoe, Eric Bellinger, Fat Joe, Jozzy, MAJOR., Muni Long, Remy Ma, Ro James, Tink and more!

Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Estelle is curating a special Dancehall LinkUp that will include special appearances by Lumidee, Max Glazer, Mr. Killa, Nadine Sutherland, Nina Sky, Rupee, Serani, and Wayne Wonder. To top off the iconic event, hip Hop legend MC Lyte will serve as host for the entire Festival weekend.

“As a native New Yorker, I’m honored to host the very first Harlem Festival of Culture,” MC Lyte said in a statement.

“Harlem Festival of Culture has planned something special that I think everyone – whether they’re from around the corner, across the country or around the world – will enjoy.”

The festival will run for three days from July 28– July 30 on New York City’s Randall’s Island – an island located between Queens and East Harlem and under the jurisdiction of East Harlem’s Community Board 11. The rebooted festival was inspired by the groundbreaking Harlem Cultural Festival of 1969 that served as the focus of Questlove’s Oscar-winning 2021 documentary “Summer of Soul.”

The newly rebooted HFC will include interactive art installations, a curated culinary court, and a reimagined Mart 125 marketplace named and modeled after Harlem’s famed economic hub and incubator that once housed a number of small, Black-owned businesses on the legendary 125th Street.

Festivalgoers can also take part in more intimate concert events at the famed Apollo Theater as well as other activations that will be going on throughout Harlem.

Get your tickets for the Harlem Festival of Culture HERE.

RELATED CONTENT: Teyana Taylor Helps Latto Bring Big Energy To Coachella As Her New Creative Director