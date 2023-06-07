Teyana Taylor Slam Dunks Her First Air Jordan Collection In Record Time

Teyana Taylor is making history with her first-ever Air Jordan collection that sold out in minutes after its June 1st release.

The Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 A Rose From Harlem was already out of stock shortly after its launch last Thursday, Billboard reports. It was Taylor’s first collaboration with the Jordan Brand, which represents her “journey as a rose navigating through the concrete” and celebrates “anyone who’s overcome a struggle.”

The collection includes “street and sporty” apparel pieces ranging in price from $60 to $175 and available in sizes ranging from XS (0-2) to XXL (20-22). The pieces carry an essence of the “early-2000s New York aesthetic and Jordan DNA,” the brand says.

Along with the sneakers that are sold out and listed at higher prices on resale sites, the collection includes fleece joggers, a mesh long-sleeve top, a variety of tank tops, T-shirts, and a $750 varsity jacket with Taylor’s new signature stamp of a red rose with two “T’s” below it. A Jumpman logo is centered on the back of the jacket.

It was a family affair for the campaign shoot with Taylor posing in the collection alongside her eldest daughter, mother, and grandmother. The singer/actress joked about her youngest daughter Rue being asleep during the photo shoot.

“The evolution of a rose 🌹 From a Bud … to a Bouquet. I present my Nana, My Mama, and My Seed,” she captioned her post.

The “A Thousand and One” star gifted a few music icons with free pairs of the sneakers last month including Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, and Erykah Badu.

The sneaker name also serves as a nod to the “Rose in Harlem” single off Taylor’s 2018 album “K.T.S.E.” which highlights her journey from Harlem to Hollywood. In 2020, Taylor released her final album dubbed “The Album” which came one year before she announced her retirement in September 2021, NY Daily News reports.

Since calling it quits in music, Taylor has made brief returns to the stage to perform while keeping her name hot through acting roles and serving as choreographer and creative director to music acts like Latto, Summer Walker, and Lola Brooke.

She’s set to headline the inaugural Harlem Festival of Culture next month alongside Wyclef Jean. It’ll serve as one of Taylor’s first concerts since announcing her retirement last year.

