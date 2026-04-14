Teyana Taylor Teases Team Shake-Up After Missed Call From Young Thug, ‘Somebody’s Getttin’ Fired’

Teyana Taylor doesn’t seem to take missed opportunities lightly.

The multi-hyphenate entertainer said someone on her team could be fired after The Aunties missed a styling call from Young Thug. Taylor addressed the situation onstage at the Coachella music festival.

The “One Battle After Another” actress cleared the air about the miscommunication and, presumably, joked about giving someone the boot for not letting her know about Thugger’s request. According to fan account Thugger Daily, she shared her response on an Instagram story, even tagging Young Thug’s profile.

Teyana Taylor reacts to Young Thug mentioning on stage at Coachella that he’s been waiting on her call back



“Somebody getting fired… I gotchu tho say less!” pic.twitter.com/Lx1aawW9UY — THUGGERDAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) April 13, 2026

“Somebody getting fired cause ain’t nobody told AunTEY nothinnnn, nothinnnnn,” asserted Taylor.

The 35-year-old promised directly from her account that she’s open to future collaborations with Thug.

“and that’s word to Dolla Bill aka Uncle Bernie Mac! I gotchu tho @thuggerthugger1 say less,” she added.

Her comments came shortly after Thug paused his Coachella set to make note of her attendance. Right then, he revealed his requests for her styling expertise.

“Teyana Taylor in here, what’s up?” he told her through the crowd. “I been tryna get in touch with her for the last month…I wanted her to style me.”

However, things seemed to become awkward as they vented about Taylor’s busy schedule.

He continued, “She too big, wasn’t calling back.”

Young Thug further claimed that her team made false promises to connect the two, which the 34-year-old took as excuses to avoid working together.

“We promise she’s gonna call back later. We promise she’s rehearsing,” he recalled, before adding, “I’m like, ‘What she rehearsing for?’”

Fortunately, Taylor denied being uninterested in styling Young Thug. Taylor, through her visual production company, The Aunties, has made a name for herself in the creative direction space.

Since launching this other side of her artistry, she has transformed the styling and staging for artists such as Latto, Summer Walker, and just added Essence Fest.

RELATED CONTENT: Teyana Taylor Refuses To Accept ‘Disrespect’ After Oscars Security Incident