The Air Jordan 2 “H” Wings Pays Tribute to a Legend of Jordan Brand

Basketball culture has the power to move the world forward. For Jordan Brand, no one has embodied the potential of the game quite like Howard “H” White – the inimitable legend and mentor who has helped Air Jordan (and countless others around the world) take flight. He’s now Vice President of Jordan Brand Affairs, as well as a co-creator of Jordan Brand Wings. To honor H’s impact on the brand and the global community of basketball, Jordan Brand is releasing the limited-edition Air Jordan 2 “H” Wings inspired by his storied career.

The Air Jordan 2 — H’s favorite Air Jordan silhouette — has been crafted to the original 1987 design specs, including the shoe’s shape and fit. Inspired by H’s time at Virginia’s Kecoughtan High School, the shoe’s coloring features white, green and black, commemorating the team where “H” first picked up a basketball (later becoming an All-American and an NBA draft pick). The shoe’s upper quarter panel includes a hand-sketched wings graphic designed by Israel Mateo, Jordan Brand Special Projects Footwear Designer. The lower quarter panel and upper are made with premium leather. The heel counter is constructed with a translucent finish featuring a gold foil “H” logo, a nod to H’s iconic college jersey and setting a gold standard for oneself. The lace tips contain “Power” and “Belief” on each respective tip, both directly inspired by what “H” has brought to Jordan Brand.

Jordan Brand Wings exists thanks to H’s vision. It was his commitment to inspiring the next generation that laid some of the earliest foundations for the brand’s community programming, including Jordan Brand Wings. In 2015, alongside a small group of teammates, “H” co-created the Jordan Brand Wings initiative to help youth define greatness on their own terms through higher education, and access to guidance, mentorship and opportunity. A Wings shoe is released annually to help recognize the achievements of the students in the Jordan Brand Wings Scholars Program.

Coinciding with the launch of the Air Jordan 2 “H” Wings this year is the welcome of the Jordan Brand Wings Scholars Class of 2027, which celebrates 38 driven, committed students across LA, NYC, Portland, Chicago, Philadelphia and Charlotte, making up the largest cohort of North America Wings Scholars to date.

The Air Jordan 2 “H” Wings releases June 10 on the SNKRS App.

This news first appeared on blackprwire.com.