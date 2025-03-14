Women by Jeroslyn JoVonn Apollo Theater Appoints Joy Profet And Tysus Jackson To C-Suite Ahead Of Full-Scale Renovation 'Their combined experience and unique perspectives will be invaluable to The Apollo,' said President and CEO Michelle Ebanks.







The iconic Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York, welcomed two powerhouse women to its executive ranks on March 13: Joy Profet for the newly created role of Chief Growth Officer (CG) and Tysus Jackson as Chief Development Officer (CDO).

These leadership additions come as the Apollo enters its ninth decade and gears up for its first full-scale renovation ever.

Profet comes from Amazon Prime Video, where she spearheaded the customer experience product marketing strategy for Prime Video Advertising. In her new role, she will focus on amplifying the Apollo Theater’s brand, enhancing its signature programming, and strengthening its global cultural influence while expanding partnerships and revenue streams.

“The Apollo is not just a New York City cultural icon; its name—and what that name stands for: supporting artists, cultivating talent, promoting Black culture—is recognized around the world,” Profet said in a press release.

“As we head toward the century mark for The Apollo, I am eager to work with the team to ensure The Apollo continues to advance American culture and builds important connections and partnerships that support and scale its mission to foster contemporary performing arts, entertainment and global culture,” Profet added.

Jackson, formerly the assistant director of advancement for individual giving at the National Museum of African American History and Culture, will lead the Apollo Rising 2.0 capital campaign and other key philanthropic initiatives.

With over 20 years of fundraising experience across institutions such as Talladega College, the Amistad Murals, and Virginia Tech—where she helped achieve two major goals in the university’s first billion-dollar campaign—Jackson is now tasked with securing funding to propel the Apollo into its next 90 years.

“As someone who has worked extensively to promote intentional and inclusive fundraising, I am immensely excited to join an institution with African American expression and culture proudly at its center,” Jackson said. “I look forward to working with those whose generous philanthropic support will ensure that we can welcome even more audiences, artists, teachers, and students into the nation’s epicenter of Black culture.”

Profet and Jackson join The Apollo a year after the historic institution expanded for the first time in its 90-year history with the opening of The Apollo Stages at The Victoria.

“Their combined experience and unique perspectives will be invaluable to The Apollo; from Joy’s innovative business approach and growth mindset to Tysus’ exceptional ability to inspire and mobilize donors around worthy causes, we are lucky to have them on the team,” said President and CEO Michelle Ebanks.

