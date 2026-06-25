Entrepreneurship by Selena Hill 200 Black Women Founders Who’ve Raised $1 Million In Funding Spotlighted On New List The First 200 unveiled the first comprehensive index tracking Black women founders who have raised more than $1 million in a single venture capital round since 2022.







A new platform is shining a spotlight on one of the venture capital industry’s most underrepresented groups: Black women founders.

The First 200, a new media platform and founder network, has released a comprehensive index chronicling the first 200 Black women entrepreneurs in the United States who have raised more than $1 million in a single venture capital funding round since 2022. The index offers an inside look at the founders, industries, and companies shaping the future of innovation while examining the progress made—and the work that remains—in venture capital. The public index also features founder profiles, fundraising totals, industry sectors, geographic origins, funding stages, and other data points intended to create a more complete picture of their contributions and accomplishments.

“The First 200 was created to preserve the stories of founders from distinct backgrounds, including women, immigrants, people of color, and others who have been historically underrepresented in the startup world,” said The First 200 Founder Amira Rasool in a press release. “We want these founders to be recognized not only for the capital they raised, but for the companies they built, the industries they transformed, and the pathways they created.”

Rasool, the founder and CEO of The Folklore, is also on the list, having made history in 2022 as one of the youngest Black women to raise over $1 million in pre-seed funding for a fashion and lifestyle company at just 26 years old. Today, the venture-backed commerce tech company has raised $6.2 million, according to The First 200 list.

“Venture capital funding data is often discussed in aggregate, but the stories behind those numbers are rarely documented in a meaningful way,” added Rasool, who was featured on the 2024 Black Enterprise 40 Under 40 List.

According to the inaugural index, the 200 founders have collectively raised more than $3 billion in venture capital. New York, Atlanta, and Los Angeles emerged as the leading cities for founder representation, while health tech, consumer brands, and enterprise software ranked among the most represented sectors. The report also found that 2021 was the most active year for Black women founders who reached the $1 million fundraising milestone.

In addition to the index, The First 200 has launched a podcast hosted by Rasool featuring women on the list, including Tiffany Dufu of The Cru, Cherae Robinson of Tastemakers Africa, Tanya Van Court of Goalsetter, Vanessa Rissetto of Culina Health, Ashlee Wisdom of Health In Her HUE, Crystal Etienne of Ruby Love, and Jodie Patterson, co-founder of DooBop. The discussions focus on fundraising, leadership, company-building, and scaling venture-backed businesses.

The First 200 also plans to host founder dinners, networking events, and annual gatherings to strengthen connections between entrepreneurs, investors, and the broader startup ecosystem.

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