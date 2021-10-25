The Sneaker Industry Raked in $70 Billion in Sales, But Black Retailers Did Not Gain Much

Fixated with gym shoes, Black Americans contributed heavily to making buying sneakers a $70 billion business. Yet, not many Black merchants are profiting from the windfall profits, raising big-time questions as to why not.

The circumstance is perhaps more perplexing with the global sneaker market revenue expected to hit $102 billion by 2025, up from $70 billion last year, based on data from market researcher Statista. Nike, along with Adidas, and Puma were the most popular choices. Nike alone pulled in $24 billion in U.S. footwear sales in 2020—which is more than Adidas and Puma combined. “Our brand would not be what it is today without the powerful contributions of Black athletes and Black culture,” Nike President and CEO John Donahue said, according to NBC News. But many industry participants are bothered that roughly only 5% of sneaker retailers in America are Black.

“It’s a white boys’ club, like most things,” said James Whitner, a successful Black entrepreneur with boutique apparel and sneakers stores in several cities. “There are people aware of it, but their privilege doesn’t force them to have to change it.”

Whitner’s business has risen from an apparel and sneaker shop in Charlotte, NC, to several boutiques throughout the East Coast for his company, The Whitney Group, NBC News reported.

“My saving grace was I had a good ecosystem of a few Black people who taught me the ropes,” he said. “But on the other side are white gatekeepers who are keeping us out.”