Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn The Weeknd Cancels Rose Bowl Show And Postpones New Album ‘Out Of Respect And Concern’ for LA Residents The Weeknd and Beyoncé are postponing releases and announcements to show respect for LA residents affected by the ongoing wildfires.







The Weeknd has postponed the release of his new album and canceled his scheduled show at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles due to the ongoing wildfires devastating Southern California.

The Grammy-winning singer was set to release his Hurry Up Tomorrow album Jan. 24, but Jan. 13, The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, took to Instagram to announce that the album’s release would be postponed, along with the cancellation of a one-off performance at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles Jan. 25, citing “respect and concern for the people of LA County” amid the ongoing wildfires.

“This city has always been a profound source of inspiration for me, and my thoughts are with everyone impacted during this difficult time,” the singer wrote in a statement.

“My focus remains on supporting the recovery of these communities and aiding its incredible people as they rebuild.”

The album’s new release date will be on Jan. 31. It will be the sixth studio album and the final part of a trilogy, alongside After Hours and Dawn FM. It’s also expected to be the last album under his stage name, The Guardian reported.

“As the Weeknd, I’ve said everything I can say,” The Weeknd told W magazine in 2023. “I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as the Weeknd. But I still want to kill the Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn.”

Beyoncé joined The Weeknd in delaying major projects amid the L.A. wildfires. On Tuesday, the “Cuff It” singer delayed an announcement she had planned for Jan. 14.

“I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss,” she said in a statement. “We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community.”

The Grammy-winning artist called on her fans to join her BeyGood Foundation in supporting wildfire victims after the organization donated $2.5 million to relief efforts. Her statement comes ahead of the Grammy Awards, still scheduled for Feb. 2, despite major record labels canceling their Grammy Week events.

RELATED CONTENT: Beyoncé Delays Jan. 14 Announcement, Donates $2.5M To Families Displaced By Los Angeles Wildfires