UFC Fighter Themba Gorimbo Gets Life-Changing Gift From 'The Rock'

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson continues his trail of generosity with a life-changing gift for UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo. After hearing about Gorimbo’s dedication to his craft and struggle to save money to bring his family from Zimbabwe, the 51-year-old Moana star surprised the 32-year-old welterweight fighter with a brand new home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

Johnson paid a surprise visit to Gorimbo’s gym to check out his training process and provide inspiration for his journey. However, the true gift would come later.

According to PEOPLE, after asking Gorimbo to visit a friend in Miami with him, Johnson took the fighter to visit a home he did not know would become his own.

“I was so moved by your story,” The Rock told Gorimbo.

“When I found out you were sleeping on the couch in the gym … now there’s no more couch sleeping. This is your house. Welcome home!”

The kind gesture brought the Zimbabwean—whose story of only having $7.49 in his bank account while rising in UFC popularity aired on ESPN this summer—to his knees with gratitude.

“It’s crazy what can happen when you are able to tell your story, who you can touch and who you can inspire,” Gorimbo said.

For Johnson, it was a deeply personal gift due to his ability to see himself in the young fighter’s journey.

“Your story moved me,” Johnson said.

“When I found out you had seven bucks in your bank account, I know what that’s like. I was here in Miami when I had seven bucks.”

The act of generosity will help Gorimbo create a new way of life for the people closest to him; something he’s worked for over the last few years.

“Now you can bring your kids here, man, your family. This place is yours,” Johnson continued.

“You don’t have to think about anything. The only thing you think about is your family, getting them over here, getting them with you, training, and becoming a champion.”

RELATED CONTENT: The Rock Hand-Picked Several Black Student-Athletes To An Inaugural NIL Deal With His Energy Drink Company