Thompson Hospitality Grows Restaurant Portfolio Despite Economic Challenges

In an era when many in the restaurant industry are scaling back due to economic uncertainty and shifting consumer habits, Thompson Hospitality Group is doing the opposite—growing with intention, fueled by purpose, and rooted in a customer-first approach.



According to the National Restaurant Association’s State of the Restaurant Industry 2025 Report, Consumers plan to continue spending in their local restaurants, pushing industry sales nationwide to a projected $ 1.5 trillion.

As the largest Black-owned restaurant group in the United States, Thompson Hospitality is redefining the dining landscape by doing what many in the industry overlook—listening closely to its customers and letting their voices drive business decisions. Through rigorous customer research, direct feedback, and a commitment to evolving tastes, the brand continues to innovate, expand, and thrive despite the unpredictable nature of today’s economy.

At the heart of Thompson Hospitality’s success is its dynamic restaurant division, Thompson Restaurants, which continues to expand its footprint and brand influence. The group’s recent announcement of the newest Milk & Honey location in Charlottesville, Virginia, underscores the brand’s commitment to bringing bold, Southern-inspired cuisine to new communities.

A Taste of Growth in Charlottesville

Thompson Restaurants recently added to its portfolio with the opening of Milk & Honey in Charlottesville, VA, marking the 14th location under Thompson Hospitality’s growing restaurant portfolio. This expansion into Charlottesville, Virginia, is significant. The city became the center of national attention in 2017 following the tragic and racially motivated Unite the Right rally, which resulted in violence, the death of Heather Heyer, and a sobering reminder of the deep divisions that still exist in America. The imagery of white supremacists marching with torches on the grounds of the University of Virginia shook the nation and left a lasting scar on the local community.

Against this backdrop, the opening of a Black-owned, Southern-inspired restaurant brand like Milk & Honey holds powerful significance.

“Bringing Milk & Honey to Charlottesville isn’t just about business growth—it’s about cultural presence, healing, and creating a welcoming space where everyone can feel seen, valued, and well-fed,” said Mumia Fatiu, vice president of Operations at Thompson Hospitality.

By establishing a vibrant, upscale dining experience that celebrates Southern flavors, Black culinary traditions, and community gathering, Thompson Hospitality is helping reshape the narrative of a city once marred by hate. Milk & Honey’s arrival symbolizes the progress of Black ownership thriving in a space where inclusion and representation are needed now more than ever.

“We see that Southern cuisine is underserved in Charlottesville, and we are excited to fill that void with our fan-favorite menu items,” said Alex Berentzen, COO of Thompson Restaurants. “This is about more than just food—it’s about creating a positive space rooted in culture, hospitality, and excellence.”

A Commitment to the Customer

Even amid industrywide challenges—rising costs, staffing shortages, and shifting consumer behaviors—Thompson Hospitality’s north star remains its customers.

“Our No. 1 priority is the guest experience,” said Fatiu. “We’re focused on listening to our customers, understanding what they want, and making sure that customer service is a focal point in every aspect of our business operations.”

This commitment is more than words—it’s a strategic approach that shapes the company’s expansion plans, menu innovation, and day-to-day operations. From front-of-house training to kitchen execution, every touchpoint is built with the customer in mind.

“There’s a complete understanding throughout our team that serving our customers and providing the highest quality food and experiences will continue to drive our business forward,” Fatiu added.

Unlike many large restaurant groups that rely heavily on top-down decision-making, Thompson Hospitality champions bottom-up insights. The group leverages customer data, feedback loops, and dining trends to inform everything from menu design to service enhancements. This data-driven, people-powered model has allowed the company to continuously refine and personalize the dining experience, making each location uniquely tailored to its community.

A Legacy of Leadership and Impact

Founded in 1992 by Warren Thompson, Thompson Hospitality began as a food service management company and has since grown into a multifaceted enterprise with operations spanning restaurants, catering, facilities management, and hospitality services. Despite its impressive size, the company remains rooted in a family business ethos, prioritizing integrity, quality, and community.

As the company grows, so too does its impact. Thompson Hospitality continues to be a beacon for Black entrepreneurship and ownership in a historically lacking diversity at the top. Its ability to scale while staying true to its roots offers a powerful blueprint for success in the modern economy.

Whether through the flavorful expansions of Milk & Honey or the group’s broader efforts to reimagine dining across the country, one thing is clear: Thompson Hospitality is not just navigating the future of food—it’s leading it.

While others are playing it safe, Thompson Hospitality is boldly expanding, bringing people together, and delivering experiences as rich in culture as they are in taste.

