See Your Favs Perform During Concert Week For Just $25

Just in time for the summer concert season, Live Nation has announced the return of Concert Week, the annual program that allows concert-goers to purchase $25 tickets to more than 3,800 shows across the U.S. and Canada.

Concert Week will include events in both small and large venues and will feature some of today’s hottest acts, including WizKid and Wiz Khalifa. Don’t fret, GenX. Live Nation has you covered too. Take a trip down memory lane with acts such as TLC, En Vogue, Shaggy, Janet Jackson, Wu-Tang Clan, LL Cool J, Too $hort, Snoop Dogg, Anita Baker, Janet Jackson, and more. Musical legends Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind, and Fire will join forces to bring what will undoubtedly be an epic night of musicality and nostalgia.

This unbeatable deal will include live performances by some of our favorite funny men, Kevin Hart, KevonStage, and Kountry Wayne.

Verizon customers and members of Rakuten, an online rewards program that offers promo codes and cashback rewards, will have access to presale tickets. The presale begins Tuesday, May 9, at 10 am EST. General sales will start on May 10 at 10 am EST and go through Thursday, May 16 at 11:59 pm.

Ticketmaster also teamed up with Hilton Hotels to offer a special perk for members of its loyalty program. Hilton Honors members can use points to pay for all or a portion of their tickets by linking their Hilton Honors and Ticketmaster accounts. For more information, visit the Hilton website.

Visit Live Nation to see a list of events, and to get the discounted rate, look for the ticket labeled “Concert Week Promotion” and add it to your cart.

To join Rakuten, visit their website or download from the App Store or Google Play.

