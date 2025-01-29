Tiffany & Co. Releases 3rd Tiffany Titan By Pharrell Williams Collection

In May 2024, Tiffany & Co. introduced the Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection. Another set dropped in September. And now the third collection, featuring freshwater and Tahitian pearls, has arrived, according to Robb Report.

The first collection, fashioned after Poseidon’s trident from Greek mythology, featured jewelry adorned with a mixture of gold, titanium, and diamonds in chains. The following collection, featuring white pearls as the central theme, followed suit.

“I was interested in the duality between freshwater pearls and Tahitian pearls. They work hand in hand, like day and night, yin and yang,” the hip-hop titan and cultural icon told Robb Report. “There’s this levity and ethereal quality to the freshwater pearl styles that balances perfectly with the depth of color in the Tahitian pearl styles.”

The pearls used in this latest version are sourced from French Polynesia, picked by hand for optimal nacre thickness and luster, and cultivated over 18 months. The pearls are gray with a range of green to purple overtones. Each item in the collection—the necklaces, earrings, rings, and bracelets—is set in 18-karat rose gold.

The “Happy” singer, innovative music producer, and former N.E.R.D. member has been very busy with his ventures outside of music. According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, as men’s creative director for Louis Vuitton, he recently unveiled the ButterSoft sneaker, which reminds people of the popular 1980s shoe, the Nike Cortez. His skateboard account showed off the stylish collection on Instagram.

His fashion taste rivals his stellar reputation in music. In November 2024, GQ announced named the Virginia native its designer of the year. Pharrell has been working for the Louis Vuitton brand after the beloved and ultra-talented Virgil Abloh died in November 2021.

