Business by Jeroslyn JoVonn TikTok Shop Racks Up $500M In Black Friday Sales As Black Creators Urge Shoppers to ‘Buy Black’ TikTok Shop recorded its biggest Black Friday–Cyber Monday weekend yet, with Black creators encouraging shoppers to support Black-owned brands.







TikTok Shop saw its strongest Black Friday–Cyber Monday weekend yet, with Black creators using the moment to urge shoppers to support Black-owned businesses.

“We buy Black on Black Friday over here. Here are the five businesses I am shopping today,” influencer Talia Cadet said in a video that garnered over 48,000 views and over 4,000 likes.

#blackfriday #blackfriday #holidaygiftguide ♬ original sound – Talia | DC, Books & Black Biz @taliacadet ✨5 Black Friday Deals from Black-Owned Brands✨ Save up to 40% on your @Elle Vie Bath and Body purchase today 11/28/25 only at myellevie[dot]com. #ad I’ve been a customer of Elle Vie for over a decade, and I use their Shea Butter every day. Elle Vie is my first stop for holiday gifts and stocking stuffers for friends and family, because everyone wants moisturized skin! It doesn’t stop at their original body butters. Elle Vie also has Shea Butter-based body care for her and him: ✨ Shower Gel ✨ Sugar Scrub ✨ Body Oil ✨ Hand Soap ✨ Hand Créme ✨ Fragrance Oil ✨ Sampler Sets ✨ Gift Sets My favorite scent? Date Night. 😉 Buy more, save more during Elle Vie’s Black Friday sale! 💲 Spend up to $50 – Get 20% off 💲 Spend $51 to $200 – Get 30% off 💲 Over $200? Get 40% off 4 more Black-owned brands to shop for gifts (or yourself 😂) this holiday 2025 season: @anima iris – every single bag is $200 for 24 hours only @DanessaMyricksBeauty – 30% off sitewide @Elisajohnson – up to 70% off sitewide @OMA THE LABEL – 30% off sitewide and up to 80% off on archive pieces #blackowned

She highlighted several Black-owned favorites, including Elle Vie’s body butter, shower gel, and body oils; Anima Iris hand-crafted Senegalese leather bags; Danessa Myricks’ beauty gift set featuring four blushes; Elisa Johnson eyewear; and jewelry from Oma the Label.

TikTok creator Fisayo OG also spotlighted several beauty and shapewear brands she supported over the weekend, including Meji Meji, Marviano Cosmetics, Fumi the Label, and Tarssee.

“Happy shopping, and make sure you’re shopping at a Black-owned business today,” she said.

Support for Black-owned businesses helped drive TikTok Shop’s success, with U.S. shoppers up nearly 50% from last year and more than $500 million in sales over the four-day Black Friday–Cyber Monday period. Live Shopping delivered record-breaking results for the weekend, as brands and creators found new ways to entertain shoppers and build loyalty.

The platform boasted how the feature continues to grow, attracting a strong mix of returning customers and first-time buyers.

“Live Shopping is where brand love starts—it’s a dynamic, interactive experience that deepens how our users connect with brands on TikTok,” said Patrick Nommensen, head of strategic initiatives for TikTok Shop in the Americas. “That immediate, real-time engagement—introducing audiences to new products, demonstrating their value, and facilitating direct interaction—is what builds trust, strengthens community, and turns interest into long-term loyalty.”

Compared to last year’s BFCM period, brands and sellers who hosted livestreams saw an 84% increase in sales. Shoppers also tuned in to more than 760,000 livestream sessions from sellers and their favorite creators.

TikTok has become a go-to destination for gift ideas—with one survey showing that 1 in 3 users look to the platform for holiday gift inspiration, and GlobalData reporting that 83% of TikTok Shop shoppers discover new products there. With the holiday season in full swing, Black TikTok Shop may help put more Black-owned gifts under the Christmas tree.

RELATED CONTENT: Instagram Content Creator Keith Lee Asks Brands To Feed Those In Need