Tina Knowles Reveals Beyoncé & Solange Serenaded Her Before Cancer Surgery

Tina Knowles recalled a sweet moment when her daughters, Beyoncé and Solange, sang to her before a serious surgery.



While on the red carpet for the 27th Annual Angel Ball, Knowles reflected on the scary time ahead of her surgery to treat Stage 1 breast cancer. Her daughters decided to comfort her the best way they knew how — by singing her a song.

“Right before I was wheeled in to get the surgery, my girls sang a gospel song. ‘Walk With Me,’ which I absolutely love,” Knowles told People.

Knowles was an honoree for the evening, which took place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The Angel Ball, a part of Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research, highlighted the nonprofit’s efforts to raise funds and awareness about cancer prevention, detection, and treatment.

After soothing her with the classic gospel song, Beyoncé and Solange helped their mother relax further. The sisters began showing her funny TikToks, such as the famous “demure” trend. The grandmother said the videos helped ease her anxieties.

“There was this woman who was saying, ‘You have to be demure,’ and they just kept saying this and showing me that video,” Knowles told the publication. “I went in there laughing and feeling so blessed — like everything was going to be OK. And it was. It so warms my heart.”

Knowles first revealed her cancer diagnosis in her memoir, Matriarch, which was released in April 2025. In her debut work, she detailed her decision to share her diagnosis. She wanted to encourage women to get tested and keep up with their mammograms.

“I struggled with whether I would share that journey [in the book] because I’m very private,” she said. “But I decided to share it because I think it’s a lot of lessons in it for other women.”

She has since used her platform to advocate for frequent testing. This remains especially important for Black women. The demographic has a 40% higher mortality rate while disproportionately impacted by more aggressive forms of breast cancer, per the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

While social and systemic racism factors play a significant role in these figures, Knowles is doing her part to remind everyone to get tested regularly when possible.

“You cannot play around with that,” Knowles explained to People in an interview during her memoir rollout. “I think as women, sometimes we get so busy, and we get so wrapped up and running around, but you must go get your test. Because if I had not gotten my test early, I mean, I shudder to think what could have happened to me.”

Now, she lives an even healthier lifestyle to curtail other health concerns. With her future brighter, Knowles plans to live life to the fullest with her loving family.

“I want to give people hope,” Knowles added while on the red carpet. “What scares me now is not making the best of every day that I have left in this life.”

