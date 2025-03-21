News by Kandiss Edwards Tina Knowles Stays ‘Classy’ While Clapping Back Against ‘Ignorance And Evil’ Tina Knowles seemingly claps back against Ye's latest "meltdown."







Tina Knowles appeared to respond after Kanye “Ye” West verbally attacked Beyoncé’s children–her grandchildren.

Known for her “Corny Joke Time” series on Instagram, Knowles seemingly addressed the Sunday Service rapper’s latest tirade with a post many interpreted as a response.

“What happens when a snowman throws a tantrum? He has a meltdown,” Knowles quipped.

The now-deleted caption that accompanied the video gave more weight to her stance. Knowles stressed remaining composed in the face of adversity.

“It’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil. But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper,” Knowles, 71, wrote.

While Knowles remains classy, Ye appears to continue to spiral. His initial post, in which he referred to the children using an ableist slur, was quickly taken down. However, Ye later explained that the deletion was not due to regret or wrongdoing. Instead, he admitted he feared losing his platform on X, his outlet for spreading his rhetoric.

“I need everyone to know that I took the post about Jay Z and Beyoncé’s family down … because there was a possibility of my Twitter being canceled,” Ye wrote.

Ye’s behavior extends well beyond personal attacks on former friends and collaborators. In recent years, he has drawn widespread condemnation for expressing admiration for Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

During a widely publicized interview, Ye praised Hitler, claiming the dictator “did good things too,” a statement that prompted backlash from multiple communities.

The rapper’s latest outburst is another disturbing entry in a growing pattern of erratic behavior. In a now-deleted post on X, the “Father Stretch My Hands” rapper made a vile comment, questioning the whereabouts of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s youngest children, twins Rumi and Sir. He went further, suggesting the twins are kept out of the public eye due to mental deficiencies.

Ye later attempted to reframe his feud with Jay-Z as personal, claiming that he was excluded from the Roc Nation executive’s inner circle. The Trump supporter cited Jay-Z’s alleged snubs, such as not being considered for the 2025 Super Bowl and missing Ye’s wedding to Kim Kardashian.

I LOVE JAY Z AND I DO FEEL BAD I ALWAYS FELT LIKE THE BLACK SHEEP LIKE I WANTED FAMILY IN THIS MUSIC SHIT I’D RUN ON STAGES THINKING I WAS DOING THE RIGHT THING AND WOULD ALWAYS BE A SLIGHT HOV NOT COMING TO MY FIRST WEDDING HIM PUTTING KENDRICK ON THE SUPERBOWL… — ye (@kanyewest) March 19, 2025

As of now, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Tina Knowles have not issued a direct public response. The billionaire couple is known for guarding their privacy, typically choosing to address matters only when necessary.

