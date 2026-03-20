Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Tina Turner’s Name, Image, Likeness, And Major Share Of Her Music Catalog Acquired By Swedish Firm Pophouse Entertainment Swedish company Pophouse Entertainment has acquired Tina Turner's name, image, and likeness rights, along with a majority stake in her music catalog.







A Swedish company known for its digital avatars and immersive experiences has acquired the rights to Tina Turner’s name, image, and likeness, as well as a majority stake in her music catalog.

On March 19, Pophouse Entertainment, the Swedish company co-founded by ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus, announced its acquisition of Turner’s NIL rights as well as a bulk of her music catalogue from music company BMG, AP News reports. With its reputation for creating engaging digital avatars and immersive experiences, Pophouse discussed its interest in its Turner acquisition.

“One of the reasons that we were so interested in Tina is because she has such an incredible visual presence and such an incredible stage energy,” said Pophouse CEO Jessica Koravos. “And so, we’re very much looking at projects that can portray that and try to recreate that to some degree.”

“What we want to do is really help to consolidate her legacy,” she added. “I think that Tina Turner is up there, or is going to be up there, with the Elvises and the Marilyn Monroes of the world.”

Koravos declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal or outline specific plans for the Turner acquisition. She also would not confirm whether a digital avatar is in development, but said Pophouse will share more details within the next six months.

The acquisition comes nearly three years after Tina Turner’s death at age 83. Known as the “Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll,” she rose to global stardom with hits like “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” “The Best,” and “Proud Mary.” Over her long and storied career, Turner won 12 Grammy Awards, earned a Lifetime Achievement honor, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice, received Kennedy Center Honors in 2005, and sold more than 150 million records worldwide.

Pophouse began discussions for the deal after her passing. Koravos noted that BMG still retains a stake in Turner’s catalog, and while her estate was not a formal counterparty, it was informed and involved in the discussions.

“Tina Turner’s voice and spirit shaped modern music and popular culture,” Alistair Norbury, president of BMG U.K., Continental Europe and APAC, wrote in a statement. “Our responsibility, alongside Pophouse and the Estate, is to ensure her work continues to resonate with audiences around the world, while remaining true to the strength, independence and originality that defined her career.”

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