‘Candyman’s Tony Todd’s Family Angry The Actor Was Missing From Oscars’ In Memoriam Tribute

Family members of the late Tony Todd are upset the screen star wasn’t part of the popular “in memoriam” tribute at the 97th Academy Awards.

Fans of the Final Destination and Candyman star quickly noticed his absence from this year’s Oscars’ “In Memoriam” segment, which honors Hollywood figures who died the previous year..

Todd’s omission also caught his family’s attention. His widow, Fatima, told TMZ she was deeply bothered by the oversight, telling TMZ that people of color and women are often overlooked when the Academy honors the dead in the pouplar segment. Fans also noticed the absence of actress Michelle Trachtenberg, who died last week, and Shannen Doherty, who died from cancer last year.

Shannen Doherty, Michelle Trachtenberg, Bernard Hill and Tony Todd were not included in the In Memoriam at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/qhaSlzyf3f — Screen Rant (@screenrant) March 3, 2025

Others who were excluded from the tribute included Chance Perdomo, Alain Delon, Annie Hall star Tony Roberts, Linda Lavin, James Darren, Mitzi Gaynor, Martin Mull, Romeo and Juliet star Olivia Hussey, and documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock (Super Size Me).

Fatima emphasized that Tony’s extensive Hollywood career—spanning over 250 film and TV credits—and his 30-year Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences membership should have warranted his inclusion in the “In Memoriam” segment.

She urged the Academy to prioritize recognizing artists like Tony, who dedicated their lives to the industry and left a lasting impact.

Fans were also upset about Todd’s omission.

“Let’s put some respect on the name of Tony Todd. One of the kindest celebrities I’ve ever had a chance to meet, and whose work has made a profound impact on my love for film,” one fan tweeted. “Shame on the Academy for leaving him out of the in memoriam.”

Let’s put some respect on the name of Tony Todd. One of the kindest celebrities I’ve ever had a chance to meet, and whose work has made a profound impact on my love for film. Shame on the Academy for leaving him out of the in memoriam @TonyTodd54 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/YQm67IDps8 — Robby Steven (@robby_upgrade_) March 3, 2025

“Leaving Tony Todd out of the memoriam segment is absolutely horrible,” added someone else. “He dedicated so much to his craft and gave life to one of the most historically important horror icons. He was one of a kind and deserves recognition.”

Leaving Tony Todd out of the memoriam segment is absolutely horrible. He dedicated so much to his craft and gave life to one of the most historically important horror icons. He was one of a kind and deserves recognition #Oscars pic.twitter.com/TSMDtrVCDD — thefilthybrick (@thefilthybrick) March 3, 2025

Todd died at his home in Los Angeles last November at age 69 from natural causes. He amassed hundreds of screen credits, including roles in Platoon, The Roc, K, Final Destination, and the iconic Candyman horror films.

He also performed in Broadway and off-Broadway productions and built a prolific voice-acting career, lending his talents to films, TV shows, and video games.

