Tracy Morgan Donates Over $200K To Feed 19K Families "It's fun to get the love and support, but it's better when you give it back."







Tracy Morgan is committed to giving back and supporting those in need. The Saturday Night Live alum recently shared details about his donations to address the food insecurity many American families face daily.

While promoting his new Paramount+ sitcom, Crutch, the Saturday Night Live alumnus shared that thanks to a partnership with the Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation, he donated over $200,000 to help feed nearly 20,000 families.

“I fed 19,000 families,” Morgan told People. “It’s fun to get the love and support, but it’s better when you give it back.”

The 30 Rock star hopes to teach his four children the value of giving back by showing them how he helps feed families in need. “More than a great education, I just want [Maven] and her brothers to be empathic,” he added.

Morgan’s philanthropy arose after ge survived a car crash in 2014 that left him in critical condition and killed his friend James McNair. He later reached a confidential settlement with Walmart over the accident, reportedly around $90 million.

In March, Morgan was escorted out of a New York Knicks game after falling ill and vomiting on the court. The actor later revealed he had suffered from food poisoning. Having faced his share of health scares, Morgan says he now prioritizes family and cherishing time with his children: Gitried, 39; Malcolm, 38; Tracy Jr., 34; and Maven, 12.

“I don’t care about nothing else in this world,” Morgan said.

Now focused on his family and health, Morgan walks 2.5 miles daily, trains regularly with a personal trainer, and has switched from Ozempic to Mounjaro.

“I’m just trying to live good. I’m not worried about how I’m [going to] die. I’m just trying to worry about how I live. I’m living good,” Morgan said.

