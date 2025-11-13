Jaguars Rookie Travis Hunter Out For Season After Knee Surgery

2025 Heisman Trophy Winner and Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter will no longer be playing football this season, as a season-ending surgery has taken him out for the year.

NFL.com reported that the injury that Hunter suffered recently, which has kept him out for the past two games, will now keep him out for the season. The two-way player (wide receiver/cornerback) had surgery to repair his Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) on his knee on Nov. 11. The recovery period is expected to be six months, knocking him out until next season.

He was initially expected only to miss four games when he was placed on the injured reserve list after he suffered the injury in practice two weeks ago.

Hunter has been utilized on both the defensive and offensive sides this season, primarily playing as a wide receiver on offense. In the seven games he has appeared in, he has 28 receptions for 298 yards. On defense, he has broken up three passes and made 15 tackles. The rookie was coming off his best game of his career when he caught eight passes for 101 yards, while scoring a touchdown when the Jaguars lost to the Los Angeles Rams during Week 7.

Hunter has had an interesting year, with one more month to go. After winning the Heisman Trophy during his senior year at the University of Colorado Boulder, he graduated, got married, became a father, bought a new home, and moved to a new state after being drafted No. 2 in the NFL Draft. He also got baptised at a new church during the season.

The Jaguars had placed a lot of stock in Hunter after trading up to obtain the No. 2 Draft Pick from the Cleveland Browns, even sending their 2026 first-round pick to get their hands on the former Colorado player.

The team remains in playoff contention with a 5-4 record and currently holds the No. 7 seed in the AFC.

