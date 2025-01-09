Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Trey Songz Wants His $11M Assault Lawsuit Thrown Out Or Else It Will ‘Ruin’ Him Trey Songz is asking a judge to toss out the $11 million default judgment his alleged battery victim won last November.







Trey Songz’s attempt to throw out a $11 million default judgment to his alleged battery victim is being met with opposition.

Newly obtained court documents reveal that the 40-year-old singer has requested the judgment be overturned in the battery lawsuit filed by Tyrelle Dunn, In Touch Weekly reported. However, Dunn, a Maryland Capitol police officer, is urging the court to reject the singer’s request to overturn the default judgment.

The judgment stems from Dunn’s lawsuit over an alleged encounter he had with Songz, real name Tremaine Neverson, when he went to save his wife from the singer’s hotel room at The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas in 2021. According to Dunn’s lawsuit, his wife went to the hotel room to meet the singer but was instead assaulted and prevented from keeping her phone.

“[Tyrelle’s] wife was escorted by Defendant security personnel to room 6014 where she was told she would meet Trey Songz,” the lawsuit read. “That while in room 6014, the plaintiff’s wife was assaulted, tried to leave, and had her phone taken away.”

Upon finding the hotel room to save his wife, Dunn was allegedly assaulted by Song’z security team and left with a fractured eye socket. However, no criminal charges were filed against the “Say Aah” singer.

In November 2024, a Las Vegas judge entered the default judgment in the lawsuit Songz claimed he didn’t learn about until the judge’s ruling.

“[Trey] did not know about this lawsuit until November 27, 2024, when he received Instagram messages from fans extending their support after news broke about Dunn’s default judgment,” Songz’s lawyers wrote in a motion.

“[Trey] promptly engaged civil defense counsel over the Thanksgiving holiday and filed this Motion to set aside the default judgment the next week.”

The singer denies Dunn’s allegations and is requesting a day in court to defend his honor from the “massive default judgment which was improperly obtained in an underlying case that [Trey] knew nothing about until a week prior to filing this Motion,” his lawyers stated.

“The enforcement of this default judgment will be devastating to [Trey] and will ruin his life,” they add.

Songz’s lawyers also note the investigation Las Vegas police conducted, which “found no wrongdoing by [Trey]” and led to him not facing criminal charges. The singer also claims he was never properly served Dunn’s lawsuit, but Dunn claims he was served the papers by a process server.

