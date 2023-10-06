Sister of Tristan Thompson’s Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him Of Being A ‘Deadbeat Father’

NBA player Tristan Thompson is being accused of being a “deadbeat father” to his six-year-old son, TMZ reports.

Kai Craig, sister of Thompson’s ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, jumped on Instagram to bash the Cleveland Cavalier player for painting the picture of being a model father. She called him out for doing more for the two children he shares with Khloe Kardashian than her nephew.

“[It’s] so painful to see how Tristan can find the time to show up and do these nice things for others but can’t seem to show up and be a real parent for my nephew, Prince,” Kai wrote.

“The fact he can take other children to school and activities in the same city, yet never sees or speaks to his own son, unless it’s for a party or planned photo opportunity, is appalling and inexcusable.”

The auntie then turned her ire to Kardashian’s sister, Kim, who praised Thompson’s parenting skills on a recent episode of The Kardashians and for stepping up to help with her kids while going through her divorce with rapper Kanye West.

Kai said Kim should consider “our sisters” in this case.

“@kimkardashian I don’t want to believe that you are this insensitive to the fact that he literally ignores his children,” she continued.

“That’s nice if he’s been a good friend to you, but let’s consider our sisters before taking to global platforms to defend this man’s character.”

According to The Sun, Jordan receives $40,000 monthly in child support from Thompson. The scorned sister claims those reports are inaccurate, claiming the NBA baller hasn’t paid in months and even paused payment on the child’s school tuition.

“Yet he’s being applauded for picking up/dropping off other kids to school/activities,” she said. “He hasn’t even inquired where Prince goes to school now.”

Craig filed an abstract of judgment in Los Angeles in August 2023, but there are no records of Thompson being late on child support payments.

