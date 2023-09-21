Tristan Thompson Gains Temporary Guardianship Of Younger Brother

The death of Tristan Thompson’s mother in January left the NBA player responsible for caring for his 17-year-old brother, Amari.

Earlier this month, the former Los Angeles Lakers player filed papers to gain legal guardianship of his brother and was recently notified that he now has temporary control, according to People Magazine. The media outlet obtained court documents that granted Tristan “all powers a parent having legal custody of a child would have.”

The baller initially filed the paperwork on Sept. 8. .A magistrate ruled on Sept. 20 at the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles.

Amari has epilepsy and several other conditions, which require around-the-clock care.

Tristan was also granted the authority to “manage ward’s finances and assets, travel with the ward within the United States of America and internationally, enroll ward in social and other extracurricular activities, decide living arrangements of the ward [and] obtain legal counsel on behalf of the ward,” based on the official court documents.

“Amari is a minor and has medical conditions that render him unable to take care of himself or seek gainful employment. Appointing a guardian for Amari would be in his best interest because it would ensure that someone would be responsible for providing and fulfilling his basic needs,” the claim continued.

The NBA player also said their father, Trevor Thompson, has not been in his younger brother’s life since 2014. Tristan is Amari’s closest living family member.

The Thompsons were born and raised in Canada, but Tristan plans to apply for U.S. citizenship for his brother. Amari has been living with Tristan at his Hidden Hills, California, home since their mother died on Jan. 5, 2023, from a heart attack at her Toronto home.