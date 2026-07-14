BE Video by Kenneth Meeks What Will You Do To Make A Difference In Your World? Troy Taylor answers the call-to-action with his strategy to contribute to the well-being of our community







At the 2025 XCEL Summit for Men, we asked attendees in an open forum what our community needs to make a change and what African Americans should focus on. Our panel included four of that year’s XCEL Summit for Men Honorees, including Troy Taylor, founder, chairman, and CEO of Coca-Cola Beverages Florida. His strategy: to hold ourselves collectively accountable for moving forward in an unprecedented time of change, challenge, and opportunity. As we approach our upcoming XCEL Summit for Men’s 10th anniversary, we encourage young professional men to step up because our future depends on your help. Here’s an excerpt from him.

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