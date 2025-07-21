News by Sharelle B. McNair It’s Giving Obsessed: Trump Posts AI-Generated Video Of Obama Being Arrested Following Collusion Accusations President Donald Trump can't seem to get over his obsession with former President Barack Obama after posting a strange AI-generated video of him getting arrested following Russian collusion accusations from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.







According to Fox News, Gabbard claims her department uncovered “striking” findings that showcase “overwhelming evidence” that the first Black president of the United States was responsible for the Trump-Russia collusion probe following the 2016 election. “The implications of this are frankly nothing short of historic,” she said during a segment of “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“Over 100 documents that we released on Friday really detail and provide evidence of how this treasonous conspiracy was directed by President Obama just weeks before he was due to leave office after President Trump had already gotten elected.”

Shortly after, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to post the clip of his fantasy of Obama being arrested while he looks on smiling, stating “no one is above the law” to the tune of The Village People’s “YMCA.”

Donald Trump reposts AI-generated video depicting Barack Obama being arrested. pic.twitter.com/r7dBKjHrAB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 21, 2025

Social media users are calling for the 44th president to sue for the incriminating depiction. “I just think @BarackObama should sue idk,” @ladidaix wrote.

I just think @BarackObama should sue idk — ladidai (@ladidaix) 💋 see linkinbyeo (@ladidaix) July 21, 2025

Others argue that this is merely a distraction from the Jeffrey Epstein case. Just days before the video was posted, the 47th president claimed Obama and other former Democratic leaders were behind the list of high-profile names accused of engaging in illegal activity with the former financier. Rumor has it Trump’s name is floating around on that list.

Some users called out his hypocrisy of claiming no one is above the law since Trump holds the title of the first indicted president to sit in the Oval Office.

The hypocrisy of a pedophile reposting ‘no one is above the law’ pic.twitter.com/7WphB7kJ0v — B.O.B (@popbobss) July 21, 2025

In addition to Obama, the files released by Gabbard list then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI Director James Comey, and former National Security Adviser Susan Rice and others. Gabbard called the issue “so serious it should concern every single American because it has to do with the integrity of our democratic republic,” and claims to have “whistleblowers” scheduled to come forward soon. Leaders like House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) are calling the claims “baseless.”

