News by Sharelle B. McNair White House Takes Steps To Reimburse $166B In Illegal Tariffs While Trump Focuses On Companies Without Hands Out After companies like UPS and FedEx were one of the first to seek refunds, major retailers like Levi Strauss and Gap have followed suit.







The White House has agreed to reimburse companies for President Donald Trump’s tariffs after the Supreme Court ruled them illegal, but Trump is focused on companies that did not seek a refund, saying he will “remember them,” CNBC reported.

During a phone interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Trump talked about the high court’s February ruling, resulting in the administration having to pay back $166 billion, claiming America is “giving money back to countries that hate our country.”

As the host inquired about his thoughts on companies like Apple and Amazon seemingly not seeking refunds since they are potentially worried about “offending” the president, Trump said it’s “Brilliant if they don’t do that…Actually, if they don’t do that, they’ve got to know me very well. I’m very honored by what you just said,” he said close to 25 minutes into the interview.

“If they don’t do that, I’ll remember them.”

WATCH IN FULL: President Trump's interview on CNBC. pic.twitter.com/pPzI2iImSe — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 21, 2026

Companies seeking refunds can start applying for them, as the administration launched an online portal on April 20 to comply with the Supreme Court.

After companies like UPS and FedEx were among the first to seek refunds, major retailers like Levi Strauss and Gap have followed suit. Levi’s Chief Financial Officer, Harmit Singh, said the company expects to receive close to $80 million in refunds for tariffs paid on imports of denim and other apparel items. Katrina O’Connell, the chief financial officer of Gap, whose brands include Old Navy, Banana Republic, and Athleta, said,” It’s been clear they want their money back. We’ve been clear that the tariff impact has been significant to our performance. As an importer of record, we’re definitely working on gaining clarity on whether we can recognize a refund,” O’Connell said. “Because the situation is fluid right now as to how, when, or whether any refunds will ultimately be realized.”

Currently, the Trump Administration has imposed at least a 10% tax on all goods imported into the U.S., with higher rates for commodities and products from specific countries, which has massively affected small businesses. “It’s impacted us tremendously, I mean, it’s a conversation with every customer. How’s tariffs gonna affect this, how’s tariffs gonna affect that?” Brian Barkley, sales manager at Poggesi, an outdoor furniture and umbrellas company made in Italy, Vietnam and China, said, according to NBC 6.

The company estimates it will recoup about $300,000, which it, like others, sees as a huge relief.

“Well, now we can talk about the projects and design, which is the stuff that we enjoy, not how much extra this is gonna cost, depending on where you’re making it,” Barkley said.

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