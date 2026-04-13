News by Sharelle B. McNair An Unserious President Posts A Picture Of Himself As ‘Christ The Redeemer’ The first U.S.-born pope stressed that his general appeal for peace was not a direct attack on Trump or anyone else but the president seemingly took it personally.







At 79 years old, President Donald Trump responded to his latest rift with Pope Leo XIV by posting an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus Christ on his Truth Social app.

Shocking people on social media, the image came shortly after the religious leader spoke out against Trump over the U.S.-Israel war in Iran, painting a different image of a peace-like mentality, depicting himself as Christ, laying his hand on a patient in a hospital bed while surrounded by other figures like a nurse, a soldier, and a praying woman.

Days after the two-week ceasefire was agreed upon, Leo suggested a “delusion of omnipotence” is driving the U.S.-Israel war in Iran, NPR reports. While it’s not unusual for religious or political leaders to raise concerns about world issues, it is rare for a pope to criticize a U.S. leader directly.

However, the first U.S.-born pope stressed that his general appeal for peace was not a direct attack on Trump or anyone else, telling reporters that the Vatican’s appeals for peace and reconciliation all stem from the Gospel—and that he doesn’t fear the Trump administration.

“I will not enter into debate. The things that I say are certainly not meant as attacks on anyone. The message of the Gospel is very clear: ‘Blessed are the peacemakers.’ I will not shy away from announcing the message of the Gospel and inviting all people to look for ways of building bridges of peace and reconciliation, and looking for ways to avoid war any time that’s possible,” Leo told reporters while en route to Algeria.

“To put my message on the same plane as what the president has attempted to do here, I think, is not understanding what the message of the Gospel is. And I’m sorry to hear that, but I will continue on what I believe is the mission of the church in the world today.”

Pope Leo XIV responded to US President Donald Trump's overnight social media outburst on his way to Africa, saying he doesn't intend to attack anyone but is promoting the Gospel values of peace, & suggested that Trump doesn't properly understand the Gospel @Pontifex pic.twitter.com/2Y05by53bL — Elise Ann Allen (@eliseannallen) April 13, 2026

In a different clip, he was heard saying he has “no fear of the Trump administration.”

Pope Leo says he has "no fear of the Trump administration" after he was asked about President Trump's Truth Social post calling the pontiff "weak on crime, and terrible for foreign policy."



"We are not politicians, we don't deal with foreign policy with the same perspective he… pic.twitter.com/37LCeprhUc — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 13, 2026

But Trump seemingly took it personally, saying he’s “not a fan of Pope Leo” and taking credit for his appointment. In another lengthy Truth Social post, the president claimed Leo was selected because the Catholic Church believed an American pope would be better positioned to deal with him. “If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican,” he wrote in his rant.

“Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician. It’s hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it’s hurting the Catholic Church!”

Despite his verbal attacks on the religious leader, all eyes were on Trump’s disturbing image. Social media users are eager to see what his supporters, especially those whose support is rooted in Christianity, have to say about it. “I would like to see his supporters defend this, especially the ones that support him in the name of Christianity,” @westafricanbaby wrote on IG.

Others continued to post “Jesus will not be mocked,” expressing disdain for the imagery.

Users could push some blame on several evangelical leaders who, in recent weeks, have compared the president to the one who died on the cross. “And Mr. President, no one has paid the price like you have paid the price. It almost cost you your life. You were betrayed and arrested and falsely accused,” Pastor Paula White-Cain said during an Easter event at the White House.

“It’s a familiar pattern that our Lord and Savior showed us. But it didn’t end there for Him, and it didn’t end there for you.”

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