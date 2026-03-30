Travel and Leisure by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Good Deed, Complicated Rules: TSA Workers Reportedly Told To Return Tyler Perry’s $1K Gift Cards TSA workers must now give back the sizable gift as they continue to work without pay.







The TSA workers at Atlanta Airport are reportedly required to return the $1,000 gift cards given by Tyler Perry.

Prior to President Trump signing an executive order directing TSA workers to start receiving paychecks as early as today, they have been without paychecks for over a month as the partial government shutdown continues. As they continue working diligently while their pay remains in limbo, the workers accepted the billionaire’s gift.

However, due to the potential risk of violating federal law, the TSA employees have reportedly been asked to return the gift cards. They must comply, or they can potentially jeopardize their standing with the federal agency.

Due to federal restrictions, TSA workers cannot accept money or tips for performing their duties. The law prohibited Perry from implementing his initial plan of giving direct cash on March 26. After speaking with management at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, Perry concluded that gift cards could be used to aid TSA employees instead.

According to 11Alive, the filmmaker’s representatives handed out $250K in gift cards the following day. Although Perry cleared the donation with airport personnel and HR directors, additional concerns came from the airport’s federal security director.

The update is a significant blow to many TSA workers who have struggled to pay their monthly bills during this time. As expected, many employees called out of work over pay issues, leading to staffing shortages at several major airports.

As TSA wait times still fluctuate, with the longest waits lasting several hours, Perry tried to boost morale with the gift cards. However, the generosity from the “Good Deeds” director has fallen through due to legal issues.

During the last shutdown, communities came together to support TSA employees with complimentary car washes and food drives to help them sustain until the government reopened. Currently, lawmakers remain at a standstill over the Department of Homeland Security budget, which oversees the TSA.

As the partial shutdown begins its sixth week, airports continue to grapple with fed-up employees and significant call-outs that have wreaked havoc on U.S. air travel.

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