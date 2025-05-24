Women by Jeroslyn JoVonn Twin Sisters Turn Love Of Luxury Cars Into RVA’s Hottest Ride: How The Olivers Built A Open-Air Cruisers Empire Twin sisters behind Richmond’s premier Slingshot rental company celebrate the resilience of Black women.







The 25-year-old twin sisters behind Virginia’s RVA Hot Wheelz are revealing the keys to their success in a male-dominated industry rarely navigated by women their age.

It’s been three years since Destiny and Dashia Oliver turned their passion for luxury vehicles into a thriving business with the 2022 launch of RVA Hot Wheelz, Richmond’s premier rental company featuring eye-catching, three-wheeled Slingshots with open cockpits for thrill-seeking riders. With a unique service offering, the Oliver sisters quickly found success, something they attribute to staying laser-focused on their business model and showing resilience as Black women entrepreneurs.

“The number one thing was tuning out the outside noise and focusing on what we were building. We seen the vision,” Destiny told WTVR, in a business profile.

“RVA Hot Wheels is proof that Black women can do anything. RVA Hot Wheels is resilience. RVA Hot Wheels is community. We are RVA Hot Wheels,” the sisters said.

Dashia, who Destiny says is the “critical thinker” of the pair, recalls the hard work and attention that went into deciding to launch the rental company.

“I was always interested in luxury cars,” Dashia shared. “We did a lot of research. We seen that there were no slingshot rental companies out here. And we were like, Why not us?”

Driven by passion for their brand, the Oliver sisters started with just one Slingshot, but operated as though they had a fleet of ten. As of 2025, they manage at least 13 Slingshot vehicles and run multiple pop-up locations.

“You can visit the beach, you can visit DC, you can go anywhere within our units,” Dashia said.

“I look for each customer to take when they leave this company is just take a sense of relief, like being able to let loose, let back, and really enjoy the ride,” said Destiny.

As their business continues to flourish, it’s earning recognition from the local Richmond community. With the added attention, the twin sister entrepreneurs remain committed to building RVA Hot Wheelz into an empire of exotic rides, all while inspiring others to go after their dreams.

“Believe in your head that you can do anything, no matter what it may look like, no matter who may support you,” Dashia said. “You literally can do anything. If you put your mind to it.”

