Events by Jameelah Mullen For The Culture: UNCF Los Angeles Raised $320K At Masked Ball Fundraiser Black Los Angeles showed up for the youth.







Los Angeles lit up on Feb 20 when over 450 guests gathered for a star-studded night as the United Negro College Fund, Los Angeles (UNCF LA), hosted its Masked Ball black-tie fundraising gala.

Held at the Skirball Cultural Center, the event raised more than $320,000 to support scholarships and programs for HBCU students. Hosted by actress Dawnn Lewis and KTLA‘s Melvin Robert, the signature gala highlighted UNCF’s more than 80-year-long commitment to strengthening historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Celebrity guests included Anthony Anderson, Torrei Hart, Rosci Diaz, and Demetria McKinney.

UNCF President & CEO, Dr. Michael Lomax, underscored the urgency of sustained investment in higher education for Black students, who continue to face financial challenges while pursuing their education.

“The young people of Southern California deserve access to the world-class opportunities HBCUs provide — pathways to economic mobility, leadership, and legacy. With the continued support of this community, we will keep building, keep growing, and keep investing in our students because a mind is a terrible thing to waste, but a wonderful thing to invest in.”

The 2026 Masked Ball honored Tabitha Brown and Chance Brown, founders of Tab+Chance, along with Valeisha Butterfield, founder of SEED Media and the Global State of Women. The event also recognized jazz musician Billy Mitchell, Greg Dulan, and Michelle Gaskill‑Hames.

Grammy-winning recording artist and honoree Anderson Paak expressed his appreciation to the organization for recognizing his philanthropy through his nonprofit organization, The Brandon Anderson Foundation, which supports youth in underserved communities through the arts.

Honoree, Valeisha Butterfield, a third-generation HBCU graduate, credited her college experience with helping her realize her dream of becoming a music executive.

​”I stand here as a proud third-generation daughter of HBCU graduates… The seed planted in you is purpose. UNCF and the HBCU community helped nurture that purpose… because none of us does it alone.”

The evening featured an array of student testimonials and performances, including a high-energy set by R&B crooner Mario. With backing from the Los Angeles community, UNCF provided $60 million in scholarships and programs to UNCF-member HBCUs and other colleges and universities last year.

