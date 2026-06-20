Entertainment by Selena Hill Uptown Records Relaunches With Yung Miami And G Herbo Among First Signees The iconic label founded by the late Andre Harrell in 1986, is entering a new era.







After helping define the sound of hip-hop and R&B in the late ’80s and ’90s, Uptown Records is making a return.

The legendary label, founded by late hip-hop executive Andre Harrell, has officially relaunched under the Republic Collective umbrella, with music industry veteran Danielle Price Sanders as president of Uptown Records and executive vice president of Republic Collective. Natina Nimene will join the leadership team as executive vice president of Urban Audience and Artist Relations, reports Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL.

Founded in 1986, Uptown Records became one of the most influential labels in Black music history, helping launch the careers of artists such as Heavy D, Al B. Sure!, Jodeci, and Mary J. Blige. The label also played a pivotal role in the early career of Sean “Diddy” Combs, who began as an intern before rising through the ranks and later founding Bad Boy Records.

Price Sanders will take the helm at one of hip-hop’s most historic labels as it seeks to connect its legacy with a new generation of artists. Prior to her new appointment, she held senior executive positions within the Universal Music Group ecosystem, helping develop artist strategies and cultural marketing initiatives.

The revived label is wasting no time building its roster. Chicago rapper G Herbo, former City Girls member Yung Miami, and South Carolina rising star Trap Dickey have been announced as Uptown’s first signees.

“Uptown Records was a flagship for rap music,” G Herbo said in a statement, according to Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL. “It created the template for superstars in the eighties and nineties. It’s an honor to be a part of its story.”

Yung Miami echoed that excitement, calling the relaunch “a legendary label being resurrected” and praising the female-led executive team guiding the company’s next chapter. “Uptown already feels like home,” she said.

With Price Sanders leading the charge, Uptown Records is positioning itself to honor Harrell’s legacy while cultivating the next wave of hip-hop and R&B talent.

RELATED CONTENT: Damon Dash Launches Dash Records With Call For Emerging Creatives