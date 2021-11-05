Usher’s New Look Non-Profit Lands $500,000 Grant To Elevate Financial Literacy For Youth

A longtime supporter of youth across the world, Usher’s New Look non-profit has landed a $500,000 grant from the Truist Foundation to do more good.

The grant will support UNL’s high school leadership program, including its financial literacy programs, based on a press release. Since the Grammy-winning singer started UNL in 1990, it has helped over 50,000 youth through programs tied to education, professional development, and mental health to name a few.

More specifically, the $500,000 grant will help sustain UNL’s financial literacy programming, making sure that young people are placed on the right track toward financial wellness early on. UNL reports it offers programming that develops passion-driven, global leaders from middle school through college.

The goal of UNL’s financial literacy programming is to end the intergenerational cycles of poverty by empowering youth to be financially capable of understanding and applying healthy money habits. Its high school program includes real-time workshops and how-to sessions. They cover several topics including preparing for postsecondary education, workforce development, entrepreneurship, budgeting, credit and debt, savings, investing as well as others

With a nearly 30-year career, Usher has used philanthropy to back disadvantaged communities.

“Breaking the cycle of poverty and debt is tantamount to the future success of young people, particularly in these challenging times where we see that there are currently 16 million children living in poverty today,” says Careshia Moore, president and CEO of Usher’s New Look. “This is, therefore, a proud moment for Usher’s New Look, and we are so very grateful to Truist Foundation for this transformational grant that will enable us to further our mission and touch the lives of hundreds of young people, helping them prepare for their futures while uplifting themselves and their communities at the same time.”

For its part, the Truist Foundation has boosted UNL for five years. With this latest grant, it has contributed $1.5 million overall to the advocacy and educational organization.

“Truist Foundation is committed to helping Usher’s New Look advance its mission by empowering young people with access to financial wellness to help them make choices throughout their lives,” said Lynette Bell, president of Truist Foundation. “Ushers New Look shares in our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. Their dedication and proven track record in guiding and developing the talent and skills of young people is unparalleled.”