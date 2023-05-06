Teyana Taylor At The Center Of Alleged Fight Between Usher And Chris Brown

Teyana Taylor is at the center of an alleged fight that occurred between R&B singers Usher Raymond IV and Chris Brown and took place May 5, at Skate Rock City in Las Vegas.

The beef is said to be the result of Brown becoming incensed that Usher intervened as he fired a litany of B-words at Taylor, Hollywood Unlocked reported. Wack 100 corraborated Brown’s alleged vitriol against Taylor and shared his two cents on the exchange.

“That n***er Chris Brown outta control,” Wack 100 said about the events that took place. “That nigga gonna run into … remember, I told y’all this … he gonna run into the wrong squad…”

Wack 100 continued: “He took off on my boy in London, drunk and high. Now he took off on Usher, and Usher was hosting his birthday party … cause he went off on Teyana Taylor calling her a bunch (sic) of bitches. Usher tried to talk to him and they just took off on him.”

The internet was set ablaze after reports surfaced alleging Brown and his entourage assaulted Usher after an altercation that occurred at Brown’s birthday bash. In an image that is circulating social media, the two R&B kings appear to have words. TMZ reported speculation around Brown and his crew jumping the “Lovers and Friends” crooner, and leaving him with “bloody nose.”

According to LoveB.Scott, sources shared that “Chris Brown was angered by seeing Teyana at the party and wanted her gone.” The source stated Brown and Taylor had a brief back and forth before Usher came to Taylor’s aid.

The source told the outlet that Brown’s energy toward Taylor stems from her pulling out of his American Music Awards performance before it was eventually canceled.

Brown has been the focus of negative headlines for some years now mostly due to his questionable behavior. His name has been attached to several physical altercations, sexual assault and bad-mouthing.

The public has had a love/hate relationship with Brown since he violently beat his then-love interest, megastar Rihanna in 2009.

In spite of the recent events, Usher is still scheduled to hit the stage, as part of Vegas residency at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino

