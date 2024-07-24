Entrepreneurship by Daniel Johnson Utah Black Chamber Of Commerce To Host Wealth Esteem Conference The inaugural Utah Black Chamber Wealth Esteem Conference will take place August 14.









The Utah Black Chamber of Commerce will host the inaugural Utah Black Chamber Wealth Esteem Conference on August 14.

The event, held at Millcreek Commons, is aimed at empowering both people and businesses to achieve success. The conference is also designed for its attendees to learn from industry experts and potentially connect with investors and business partners.

“The Wealth Esteem Conference represents a significant step towards economic empowerment for our community,” Dr. Sidni Shorter, president and CEO of the Utah Black Chamber of Commerce, said in a press release. “We are bringing together some of the brightest minds and industry leaders to equip our members with the knowledge and resources needed to build sustainable wealth. This is more than just a conference; it’s a catalyst for change and growth.”

The Wealth Esteem Conference also fits well in the timeframe of the group’s Financial Capacity Program, which gives 10-15 Black businesses in Utah’s Black Chamber of Commerce an opportunity to participate in a six-month program built to identify, structure, and build an accounting system to help companies make better, more informed financial decisions. That program will run from July-December 2024.

One keynote speaker for the event ais Ashley D. Bell, president of Redemption Holding, a Black-owned holding company that was built to expand access to capital for businesses run by people of color.

Others include J. Alexander Martin, founder and executive vice president of FUBU as well as the CEO of For Us By Us Network; Dr. Calvin Mackie, founder of STEM NOLA, a Louisiana-based nonprofit which designs and teaches project-based activities and hands-on learning to students in grades K-12; and Kim Roxie, CEO and founder of LAMIK Cosmetics, a vegan makeup line that seeks to build an inclusive community for women of color.

The event will run from 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., but 3:15 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. is an invite-only session featuring exclusive networking with keynote speakers and session leaders.

According to a flyer promoting the event, “This conference aims to provide attendees with actionable insights, valuable connections, and a sense of community as they work to overcome the systemic barriers Black entrepreneurs and investors face. The significance of a Black wealth conference that emphasizes the creation, growth, sharing, and sustainability of wealth cannot be overstated.”

