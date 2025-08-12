Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Viola Davis Receives Honorary Doctorate Of Fine Arts From American Film Institute The EGOT recipient was especially honored to receive an honor from her peers in the industry.







Viola Davis has received her doctorate…again! The acclaimed actress has received an honorary doctoral degree in fine arts from the American Film Institute Conservatory.

Davis received the honor at the Conservatory’s Aug. 8 commencement at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. The ceremony recognized Davis for her “contributions of distinction to the art of the moving image,” according to a press release.

Ahead of her conferral, Davis was introduced to the stage by another Black trailblazer in Hollywood, filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood, who was chosen by the star and her husband, Julius Tennon, to direct 2022’s The Woman King. Tennon and Davis served as producers on the film.

“As far as we can discern, the sole purpose of human existence is to kindle a light in the darkness that is near being. The gift is that person who runs into the movie theater with the Sour Patch Kids, popcorn, and the Diet Coke, and they’re willing to not escape,” Davis said in her speech, according to Variety. “They’re willing to bring their loneliness, angst, shame of not feeling worthy, anxiety, depression, awkwardness, and mess. And the curtains open. The movie plays, and they’re reminded that they’re not alone.”

One of the most renowned actresses of her generation and an EGOT recipient, Davis is known for her iconic roles in film and television, such as The Help and How To Get Away With Murder.

“The purpose of the art is the same thing as the purpose of the artist,” she added. “You are creating stories so people do not feel alone. That they not only feel a connection with other people, but with themselves. And they know that as the story transpires, they can say that beautiful phrase, ‘Oh, it’s not just me.’”

Of this latest recognition, Davis noted that “it’s always especially potent when it’s given by your peers, I consider everyone that is in this profession—no matter how long they’ve been in it, known, unknown, faceless—my peers. They know the work. They know the artistry. It makes me feel capable. It makes me feel like my career and path have meant something to someone. It’s meant that I’ve created somewhat of a legacy.”

Davis also joins an esteemed list of honorary degree-holders from AFI, including Maya Angelou, Angela Bassett, and James Earl Jones.

