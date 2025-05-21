Women by Stacy Jackson Estate Of Whitney Houston To Commence North America Concert Tour In September The North America concert tour commences Sept. 20 with additional dates to be announced throughout 2025 and 2026.







The Estate of Whitney Houston has announced a series of year-long events to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the late singer’s iconic career in music and entertainment, which started with her 1985 debut album. Whitney Houston was released on Feb. 14, 1985.

To commemorate Houston’s legacy, according to a press release, the estate and its partner, Primary Wave Music, are planning the series, which will include the upcoming “The Voice of Whitney: A Symphonic Celebration” North America tour this fall.

The concert tour is scheduled to travel to several performing arts centers across the country. ‘The Voice of Whitney” will feature original master, remastered recordings of Houston’s vocal set and some of her historic performances. Fans will also get inside scoop from never-before-seen video footage and interviews.

The late singer also narrates the entire concert, organizers say.

“There’s so much excitement happening around this tour, even the discussions and plans to take the tour internationally, where there’s a great amount of interest, which is where Whitney did a majority of her concert tours throughout her career,” said Pat Houston, executor of The Estate of Whitney E. Houston and President of The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation.

The tour’s first stop: The Cincinnati (OH) Music Hall on September 20 featuring the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, conducted by Daniel Wiley. Other stops will be in North Carolina, California, Indiana, Illinois, and Arizona.

Fans have already packed venues to attend “The Voice of Whitney,” which premiered last August at The Ravinia Festival with the

Chicago Philharmonic, conducted by Sean Mayes. In November 2024, the concert tour continued at the Kennedy Center with the National Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Steven Reineke. Ahead of the highly anticipated North America fall concert tour, Mayes will conduct the Nashville Symphony at the Schermerhorn Symphony in Music City on June 25.

February 15 marked the 47th anniversary of Houston’s debut performance at New York City’s historic Town Hall, where she performed “Tomorrow” from the Broadway musical Annie at 14 years old. The sounds of Houston made their way back to the concert hall during “The Voice of Whitney’s” premiere at the venue this year. Conducted by Mayes, the 35-member Pops of Color Orchestra performed an exclusive special performance of “Tomorrow.”

Additional dates will be announced throughout 2025 and 2026. For more information, visit the website and follow Houston’s social media channels.

