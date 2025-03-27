Beyoncé On A Budget? Cowboy Carter Ticket Prices Plummet

After fans criticized resellers for alleged price gouging, ticket prices for Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter Tour” appear to be declining.

Although Live Nation reported a 94 percent sellout, some of these sales are due to seats bought by resellers who inflated their prices on the secondary market. Even the most devoted members of the Beyhive were refusing the high fees.

The Chron reported that Ticketmaster previously listed its cheapest tickets for Beyoncé’s June 28 show in Houston at $236. As of March 27, the most budget-friendly seat is $190.

The mid-level and lower bowls are also cheaper than when they first went on sale. Mid-level seats are now around $364, down from over $400 two weeks ago. The outlet reported that lower bowl seats, which began at $600 two weeks ago, have dropped to $500.

Although ticket prices have reportedly dropped, fans are likely to pay more to see the queen in her hometown. Beyoncé’s Houston concerts are among the most expensive shows on the tour.

The mother of three has two shows in Atlanta, where the cheapest ticket on SeatGeek is $53. This means that fans purchasing these economical tickets will spend more on some concert merchandise. The ACTii short-sleeved tee-shirts are $60 on the singer’s website. The Cowboy Carter denim hat is listed at $85.

Despite chatter about lackluster ticket sales, the legend added a second show to her Las Vegas stop at Allegiant Stadium on July 25, 2025. The press release announcing the show also appeared to respond to the rumors of lagging ticket sales.

“Fans have made the COWBOY CARTER TOUR another record-breaking run for the cultural icon across North America and Europe. Initially announced with 22 stadium shows, exceptional demand drove the addition of nine more shows. The tour has broken multiple venue records around the globe and is currently over 94% sold across all shows,” the statement said.

Ticket prices for the Cowboy Carter tour will likely rise as concert dates approach. If you want to see Blue Ivy’s mama but don’t want to break the bank, now is probably an ideal time to grab your tickets.

