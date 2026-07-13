(Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images) Career by Sidnee Michelle Walmart Launches Atlanta Skilled Trades Hub To Train 4,000 Workers By 2030 The Atlanta training center will become the fourth location in Walmart's Associate to Technician program.







Walmart is expanding its investment in workforce development with the launch of a new skilled trades training hub in metro Atlanta, the company announced on June 29. The facility is designed to help employees move into technical careers as employers across the United States continue to grapple with a shortage of skilled workers, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Atlanta training center will become the fourth location in Walmart’s Associate to Technician program, joining existing sites in Texas, Florida, and Indiana. The Georgia hub will operate at Tulsa Welding School’s DeKalb County campus, where associates will receive tuition-free training in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, electrical systems, and facility maintenance, according to the outlet.

The expansion comes as demand for skilled trades workers continues to outpace supply. The U.S. Department of Education has projected that as many as 2.1 million skilled trades positions could go unfilled by 2030, creating economic challenges for employers and industries that rely on technical labor.

“Walmart is creating pathways into skilled trades careers like HVAC, refrigeration, and electrical systems,” Donna Morris, Walmart’s chief people officer, said in a statement. “When we invest in helping associates build skills, earn credentials, and pursue new opportunities, we strengthen our business while creating pathways for people to build lasting careers.”

According to Walmart, the company aims to train 4,000 associates through the program by 2030. More than 600 employees have already completed the initiative and advanced into skilled trades positions since the program launched.

The retailer also announced higher wages for maintenance technicians. General maintenance technicians can now earn between $26 and $51 per hour, an increase from the previous range of $19 to $35 per hour, according to the company.

Among those who have completed the program is Robin Medrano of Athens, Georgia, who began working at a Walmart fulfillment center unloading trailers and packing customer orders before transitioning into a general maintenance technician role after completing the company’s training.

The Atlanta expansion reflects Walmart’s broader effort to address workforce shortages while providing employees with opportunities to earn industry-recognized credentials and advance into higher-paying technical careers.

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