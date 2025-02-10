Super Bowl Highlights Breast Cancer Awareness In Novartis Commercial With Wanda Sykes

The Super Bowl shed light on breast cancer awareness and early screening in a new Novartis commercial featuring Wanda Sykes.

Titled “Your Attention, Please,” the commercial emphasized how society fixates on breasts, yet ignores the surrounding health issues. Alongside fellow actress Hailee Steinfeld, Sykes wants viewers to change the message surrounding breast health.

“Let’s start paying attention to breasts when it matters the most,” the comedian said in the commercial. “Early detection for breast cancer is a game-changer. And why I’m able to be here today. So let’s get more women screened than ever before.”

Sykes then told viewers to go to Yourattentionplease.com to receive mammogram reminders and prevent breast cancer. The site also includes a link to the Tyrer-Cuzick Risk Assessment Calculator, which helps women determine their personal risk of developing breast cancer.

The 60-year-old is a survivor of breast cancer herself. However, she noted that early screening helped her combat the disease before it spread. Given her history, Sykes detailed why she participated in this “game-changing” advertisement.

“When I was 47, I went in for a breast reduction expecting a straightforward surgery,” said Sykes in the press release with Novartis. “I never imagined breast cancer would be lurking. It caught me off guard, and I’m sure early detection saved my life. As an avid football fan, I know the big game is the perfect time to remind women to know their risks, get checked regularly, and encourage others to do the same.”

According to the initiative, patients who catch the disease early have an over 98% survival rate. Novartis aims to prioritize early screening to help shape better outcomes for women of all ages.

Black women also have disproportionately higher mortality rates, at nearly 40%, from breast cancer compared to their white counterparts, as confirmed by the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. With this in mind, Novartis’ advocacy during the Super Bowl, amplified by Sykes, remains critical to change these statistics and potentially save lives.

RELATED CONTENT: NAACP Calls For Cancer To Be Declared A Public Health Crisis In The Black Community