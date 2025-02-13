News by Kandiss Edwards Wendy Williams Speaks About Her Son’s ‘Inappropriate’ Use Of Her Money Williams is making the media rounds discussing her financial standing.







In an interview with the TMZ podcast 2 Angry Men, Wendy Williams confirmed that the allegations of poor money management by her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., are true.

The former daytime talk show queen also believes other unnamed family members have been stealing from her accounts. Williams directly links the timing of her son’s financial “overstepping” to the freezing of her accounts by Wells Fargo, which led to the star being put under a conservatorship and diagnosed mentally “incapacitated.”

She did not seem upset by the actions taken by the financial institution, saying “Thank God” when discussing the move by the bank.

“My son overstepped his boundaries. He overstepped his boundaries in terms of me. He was inappropriately using my money without telling me anything about it,” Williams said. “That’s when my money got stolen.”

She went on to speak highly of her son while condemning his actions regarding her money.

“My son is a good person, but at this point, he is a horrible person to me,” Williams said, appearing in her assisted living facility. “It’s the way he moves with other people…What is going on with these other people at my apartment in Miami? What are you doing? You spent on what? And what is going on at Wells Fargo?”

In July 2023, Hunter Jr. spoke with The U.S. Sun, claiming the charges to Williams’ American Express card were for normal expenses. He said any other funds were used for his mother’s care and maintenance.

“I have always used the AmEx, always. Before everything that happened, ever since I was young, starting in the 6th grade, she always allowed me access to a credit card, whether it was for an emergency or because I wanted something,” he said.

According to Hunter Jr., Williams had set aside funds for him to live on as a college student. When her accounts were frozen, his student accounts were also blocked. The restricted access led him to spend on his mother’s credit cards to continue paying his tuition and living the lifestyle he was accustomed.

“They had also locked me out of my school accounts, so anything that I would normally be able to pay for on my own through my school accounts, they had locked me out of. So we had to use the AmEx to get through,” he said.

Williams has been making the media rounds in 2025 to prove she is of “sound mind.” The host has been “locked away” in a New York elder-care facility without the ability to leave, make calls, or visit with family without permission from her court-appointed guardian.

Williams has appeared on TMZ, The Breakfast Club radio show, and the 2 Angry Men podcast. The podcast and radio show hosts have attested to her present, clear, and focused state of mind. The star has recently filed documents to end her court-appointed guardianship.

