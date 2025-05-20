News by Sharelle B. McNair Donald Trump Thinks Kamala Harris’ ‘Dance Party With Beyoncé’ Was A Paid Gig, Threatens Investigation Trump’s recent antics against the celebrities follow a blowout with rockstar Bruce Springsteen who candidly spoke out against him on several tour stops.







President Donald Trump lashed out against Kamala Harris, accusing her of paying for endorsements from Hollywood and music heavyweights like Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey, U2’s Bono, and Bruce Springsteen, and is considering a “major investigation,” USA Today reported.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump alleged the “Cowboy Carter” singer was paid $11,000,000 to appear at a Texas-based rally during the 2024 presidential campaign trail and falsely claimed news reports are saying she was booed “loudly” off stage and never performed. “Remember, the Democrats and Kamala illegally paid her millions of Dollars for doing nothing other than giving Kamala a full-throated ENDORSEMENT,” the president wrote.

“THIS IS AN ILLEGAL ELECTION SCAM AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL! IT IS AN ILLEGAL CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION! BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, OPRAH, BONO AND PERHAPS MANY OTHERS, HAVE A LOT OF EXPLAINING TO DO!!!”

Donald Trump is spreading lies (again): No, Beyoncé wasn’t paid $11 million to endorse Kamala Harris.



She didn’t get a dime—she even paid her own way. The campaign only covered standard event costs for her production team.



Another bogus and pathetic MAGA meltdown. pic.twitter.com/sS5wbpHADn — Voter Protection Project (@voterprotectpac) May 19, 2025

Of course, all of Trump’s celebrity targets, who have endorsed Democratic presidential candidates over the years, have condemned claims of paid endorsements toward the former vice president. However, that hasn’t stopped the indicted president from pushing forward with false narratives.

He hasn’t spoken out about which type of investigation he wants launched on these celebrities. Still, it is unlike that anything will transpire, as the Federal Election Commission (FEC) doesn’t have any guidelines that prohibit candidates from paying for endorsements.

According to The New Republic, Trump’s recent antics against the celebrities follow a blowout with Springsteen, who candidly spoke out against him on several tour stops. The president called the decorated performer and creator of the patriotic song “Born In the U.S.A.,” “highly overrated” in a rant on Truth Social. “Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our worst ever president, who came close to destroying our country,” Trump wrote.

Like his rant against Springsteen, it is unclear where he got the $11 million figure regarding Queen Bey performing, but it’s not the first time this type of rumor has spread. In 2024, the Harris campaign rejected the notion that it paid the Grammy-winning artist $10 million for her endorsement. Finance records reported to the FEC revealed that Beyoncé’s production company, Parkwood Production Media LLC, was paid $165,000.

Oprah was also accused of accepting payments, only for it to be revealed that the Harris campaign paid Winfrey’s production company, Harpo Productions, $1 million for a televised town hall event with appearances from comedian Chris Rock, actresses Julia Roberts and Meryl Streep, actor Ben Stiller, and singer Jennifer Lopez.

