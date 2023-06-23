Gun-Toting White Man Chases Down Black Woman In Road Rage Attack

A horn-honking road rage encounter in Texas almost turned deadly for a Black woman who was chased by a white male with a firearm.

The victim is a resident of northeast Harris County and says the suspect, identified as Kevin Roth, 30, was behind her at a red light on Tuesday, June 20 when he started honking once the light turned green, ABC 13 reports. The woman honked back and that’s when she says Roth brandished his gun, followed her car, and rear-ended her.

“That’s when I just took off, speeding to a gas station to a public area, because I had already seen that gun in the car,” the victim said.

“So I didn’t want to just pull over like a regular car accident.”

Once inside the Phillips 66 gas station on Atascocita and Wilson in Humble, surveillance shows the terrifying moments the suspect followed the woman into the convenience store and pointed his gun at her several times as she tried to run away from him.

The victim claims that when she tried to leave, Roth attempted to take her keys and prevent her from leaving the parking lot. He also hit the back of her car again and shouted racial slurs at her.

“I honestly didn’t think he would pull a gun out in public and chase me,” she said. “He was like, ‘Get on the ground right now!’ He could have shot me.”

“He was aiming a gun. I could tell he was kind of scared himself. He was shaking his hand. That’s why I was scared,” she continued. “‘I’m scared because you’re scared.’ He could have done anything to me just out of fear.”

Police responded within 10 minutes and took Roth’s gun away. He has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“My heart was just racing. When the police got there, I was just like in tears,” the victim said.

