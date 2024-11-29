Travel and Leisure by Alisa Gumbs Why A Fall Beach Getaway Was Just The Reset I Needed I took advantage of the warmer-than-normal weather we’ve been having in the Northeast and scheduled a weekend road trip to Atlantic City, New Jersey, for one last chance to be a beach bum, courtesy of the Ocean Casino Resort.







The beach is my happy place. Something about the scent of saltwater wafting on the breeze, the sound of the waves crashing against the shore, and the sun’s warmth on my skin just melts my stress away. And staring out into the vast horizon puts a pause on whatever else is going on in the world, giving me time to reflect and a change of perspective that brings me clarity and centers me.

Because I live in New York City, the end of summer usually means the end of the beach –- at least until the middle of winter, when I’ll inevitably hop on a plane to a sandy tropical destination with the rest of the sun seekers. But this year, I decided to try something different: a fall beach getaway.

I took advantage of the warmer-than-normal weather we’ve been having in the Northeast and scheduled a weekend road trip to Atlantic City, New Jersey, for one last chance to be a beach bum, courtesy of the Ocean Casino Resort.

Here are three reasons fall is a perfect time to hit the beach:

1. To stave off seasonal sadness

As soon as Labor Day weekend is over, I start dreading the impending reality that sunsets are getting earlier and earlier. That first day when you leave the office and it’s already dark outside is always a shock to my system. And for those who suffer from seasonal affective disorder, the change of seasons is even more challenging.

A beach trip is the antidote for shorter, grayer days. You may be wrapped in a sweater instead of sporting a bikini, but the extra dose of vitamin D is real. Even when I stayed in the room, not only did I have amazing views through the floor-to-ceiling windows, but I got hours of incredible sunlight.

The Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City

Timing your getaway to the time change is another smart travel move, as it gives you something to look forward to other than “falling back.” In addition to the casino, of course, the Ocean Resort offers a range of bars and restaurants, the HQ2 nightclub, a Topgolf Swing Suite, and a premier venue for live entertainment, Ovation Hall—which happened to host Lenny Kravitz the weekend I was there. How can you be mad when you spend your last hours of daylight savings time singing along with Lenny?

2. To prepare for a productive fourth quarter

Have you heard of the “winter arc?” The TikTok trend may be new, but the idea behind it isn’t. It’s a way to dedicate yourself to self-improvement over the colder months by focusing on new, healthier routines. It’s also a way to jump-start your “new year, new you” resolutions because, despite the frosty name, it typically starts in October. A fall beach trip could be the perfect kickoff for your winter arc, as it is an ideal place for reading, journaling, and meditating. Or if it’s your physical well-being you’re looking to prioritize, you can check out Ocean’s newly renovated MUSSELS Fitness Center, with a yoga space and Peloton offerings.

Even if you’re not intentionally working on a winter glow-up, studies have shown a connection between travel and mindfulness, creativity, and personal growth. Fall has traditionally been a season of reflection, transition, and rediscovery, so it’s an excellent time for a getaway.

The activity boost can help you smash those Q4 goals when you return.

3. To enjoy the calm before the holiday storm

Before you know it, your calendar -– and to-do list -– will be filled with holiday shopping, travel, hosting, and parties. It may be the most wonderful time of the year, but arguably the most hectic. Having quality time with just myself and the ocean helped me feel ready to tackle a jam-packed next couple of months. And even though dipping my toes into the frigid waters of the Atlantic wasn’t an option, if water is what you find soothing, the Ocean Casino Resort has a year-round indoor/outdoor pool with views of the coastline and both a jetted pool and jacuzzi in its award-winning Exhale Spa + Bathhouse.

The Exhale Spa + Bathhouse

On the other hand, if you started watching Christmas movies in July and can’t wait to lean into the season, the end of fall is a great time to experience the magical touches many hotels roll out. Ocean Casino Resort transforms into a seaside winter wonderland with 30 holiday-themed rooms and suites, complete with Christmas trees; a festive Jingle Bell Bar and a pop-up holiday market for adults; and a Santa’s Hideaway Adventure if you want to make your beach trip a family affair.

