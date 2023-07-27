5 Beaches To Visit Throughout The Black Diaspora

What really is summertime without a beach time? After months of winter weather, there’s nothing that hits the spirit like a sprawling coastline with soft waves, beating against the shore. The sensation of smooth sand between your toes and a glowing suntan alone makes a vacay or simple trip to the beach worth it. Some people may think if you’ve seen one beach, you’ve seen them all–obviously, that’s not true. Especially, when we’re talking about beaches that exist in the Blackest regions where African and Black culture informs the vibe and creates the moment–because Black people and Blackness remain undefeated. Here are 10 beautiful beaches to visit throughout the black diaspora.

1) Barbados

Pebbles Beach in Barbados is a great beach to visit for a family vacation. The beaches’s low tides which are excellent for children. The experience of the swimming horses is also something to marvel at when they’re brought out to swim and bathe. Pebble beach is also a good place to try a “cutter,” what the residents call a fish sandwich. Cuz’s fish stand is one of the best places to taste one.

2) Haiti

Labadee beach located in Haiti, has a view so beautiful you would think you’re in a movie seeing it. The sea is calm in Labadee beach which sets the tone for relaxation and light swimming and if you get tired of lounging, Labadee has the longest zipline in the whole world that runs over water. Labadee beach also has a range of great restaurants with ocean views, one being Boukanye which is known to have the best cocktails in the area.

3) St. Thomas

Magen Bay Beach, located in St. Thomas U.S virgin Islands, has a beautiful view as the beach is shaped like a horseshoe. Magen Bay Beach has clear and calm waters that are ideal for water sports, swimming and kayaking. A hiking trip is recommended because you don’t want to miss the scenic hillside and the mountain top view. The trails do wonders for gaining peace of mind and reconnecting with nature.

4) Jamaica

Seven Mile Beach its name because the beach is seven stretched to seven miles, and is located in Negril, Jamaica. You can enjoy the turquoise colored water, ride in glass bottom boats and go snorkeling. The land is also blessed with beach bars and restaurants like Coconut INT where you can indulge in some of the best Jamaican cuisine.

5) Ghana

Kokrobite Beach embodies the meaning of Black diaspora simply because it at the heart of West African region. Kokrobite beach is known for its beautiful coastline, soft and delicate sand, and the mind blowing sunset, is located in Accra, Ghana. A vacation to Kokrobite beach will expose you to the rastafarian culture, as well as the history in the area. The beach is home to three ancient castles. You can also get into some night life on the beach with live music, spirits and dancing.

6) Copacabana Beach

Copacabana Beach, located in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil is a pretty impressive beach . You will not experience a quiet, relaxing beach time but the exact opposite. Copa is a turn up beach. Activities are abundant, and includes surfing, sunbathing and lots of parties. And the black culture is quite prominent.

7) Champagne Beach

Champagne Beach, located on the island of Dominica, is known for its crystal clear waters, and the longest hiking trail in the Caribbean, which is 17 days. Champagne Beach is a great beach for getting active with bike rides and snorkeling with a brilliant view of the coral reef. Feasting on the local food is a good wat to immerse yourself in the culture.

8) Bequia Beach

Bequia Beach is a hidden gem in the Caribbean, located on Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Bequia is a small island but the second largest of the Grenadines. Bequia Beach is the beach you should visit if you want some quality time to yourself. It won’t be hard to relax on this beach. We must mention that the proximity to clear water makes it easy to enjoy the super fresh seafood made by the locals. Bequia Beach also has a turtle sanctuary, as well as an excursion to snorkel with them..

9) Boulders Beach

Boulders Beach is located in Cape Town, South Africa, at the horn region of the Black Diaspora. Boulders beach is not your ordinary beach. Its main attraction are the penguins that live there—and you can swim with them. The scenic view is picturesque with a hilly and mountainous backdrop.



