Violinist Brian King Joseph Files Lawsuit Against Will Smith For Sexual Harassment

Philadelphia-bred actor and recording artist Will Smith and his company, Treyball Studios Management, have been sued for wrongful termination by a musician who claims he was fired after reporting a sexual assault while on tour with “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star.

According to USA Today, Brian King Joseph, who was hired as a violinist for 2025’s “Based on a True Story,” has filed a lawsuit accusing the GRAMMY-winning artist of retaliation, wrongful termination, intimidation, and sexual harassment.

The paperwork was filed in Los Angeles on Dec. 31, stating that he was terminated following an incident in Las Vegas in March 2025. While in Vegas, Joseph claimed that when he returned to his hotel, which Treyball booked, he found a sexually suggestive message in his room. On the note, he said that he saw this written on it. “Brian, I’ll be back no later [than] 5:30, just us [drawn heart].” He claimed it was signed “Stone F.”

Along with the message, someone left some wipes, a beer bottle, HIV medication with someone else’s name on it, as well as a hospital discharge paper with another name on it.

After reporting this to hotel security and tour management, Joseph stated that management accused him of lying and blamed him. He was terminated days later, and management explained that the tour was “moving in a different direction.”

When he learned that another violinist had been brought in to replace him, he claims this proved he was not dismissed for “pretextual” reasons.

Joseph also accused Smith of “grooming and priming him for further sexual exploitation” since they met in November 2024. He alleges that he and Smith “began spending additional time alone” for months before the tour started.

He stated at one point, Smith said, “You and I have such a special connection that I don’t have with anyone else.” Joseph also accuses management of suspiciously losing his bag, which had his hotel keys in it, and based on “the sequence of events” and “circumstances of the hotel intrusion all point to a pattern of predatory behavior rather than an isolated incident, Joseph cites in the lawsuit.

The violinist says he suffers from major physiological damage and PTSD due to the incident.

The lawsuit is seeking compensation for personal and financial damages.

