Bishop William Barber II: America's Shift To 'Conservative Values' Masks Hate, Neglects The Poor







The Rev. William J. Barber II, civil rights leader and bishop, sat down with CNN to speak about the state of the Democratic Party. The 2024 Presidential election results indicate a sharp turn of the American populace to what Republicans call “conservative values”

Barber, the director of the Center for Public Theology and Public Policy at Yale Divinity School, says he isn’t shocked about the vote itself. He is, however, shocked at how many Americans are, seemingly embracing, a “sexual abuser.” Bishop Barber believes a lot of the Republican Party’s message is hate and vitriol disguised as conservative values.

“I’m deeply concerned for this country. I’m deeply disappointed that you could have [voted for] someone who spews as much violence and viciousness,” he stressed.



He continues, ”who clearly doesn’t believe in the rule of law. He lies, curses and creates an enemy list. If Vice President Harris had done half of one of those things, her poll numbers would have dropped and she would have not even been able to stay in the race. Trump is able to do it, and somehow so many Americans look the other way.”

The theologian says politicians are ignoring marginalized people, specifically poor people. He references a study that, “found out that 30 million poor and low-wage people did not vote.”

Barber points to the failed attempts of each party to acutely speak to lower-income Americans. In his estimation, Republican Party references to poverty are accompanied by depictions of the Black welfare queen characterizations. He states, that the Democratic Party avoids these denigrating characterizations by leaving poverty and low-income conversations out of the conversation. The party, instead, speaks only to the “middle class.”

Bishop Barber addresses the swath of Black American’s who have stated they no longer want to engage in the American experiment. They have given up, and would rather expatriate than deal with a system they believe is racist.

The retired Bishop points to history as a reminder that things do not stay the same. In America’s 400 years, there have been two reconstruction eras: the Civil War reconstruction era of the 18th Century and the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and ’60s. The clergyman is confident that unethical leadership and mismanagement of our country will lead to another reconstruction era, once again, turning America back towards progress.

“I know the history of folk who tend to wield injustice. They always go too far. And they end up producing their own resistance.”

Barber ends the interview with one final word to future politicians.

“It’s a simple one, think of what’s best for citizens. Think of what is right and just and that will help guide the message. My word to progressives and Democrats is to not try to have a left or a right agenda. Have a moral agenda. Look at what issues are a violation of our deepest moral values. Lift from the bottom.”

